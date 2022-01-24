Direct Hiring at DDA Without Exam for Consultant Posts, Salary up to Rs 65,000

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has invited applications for consultant posts on a contractual basis. Under this recruitment drive, two vacancies for the posts of landscape architect consultants will be filled. Candidates willing to apply must send their bio-data in the prescribed format by February 9 up to 6 pm. Aspirants can apply through the official website of DDA — dda.org.in. DDA has clarified that the posts are temporary and the hiring is purely on a contractual basis for a period of one year.

DDA Consultant Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Advertisement

>Consultant (senior landscape architect): Candidates applying for this post must have completed a full-time, two-year postgraduate degree in landscape architecture from a recognised university or a five-year full-time graduate degree in architecture from a recognised university.

>Also read| Double Fellowship Slot for Minorities as Two UGC NET Attempts Merged, Demand Candidates in Letter to Education Minister

>Consultant (landscape architect): Only those who have a master’s degree or equivalent in landscape architecture or a bachelor’s degree in architecture from a recognised university, are eligible to apply.

DDA Consultant Recruitment 2022: How To Apply

Step 1: Download the form from the official website of DDA

Step 2: Fill up the DDA Consultant Recruitment 2022 application form.

Step 3: Fix a photograph in the space provided in the prescribed application form.

Step 4: Put the specimen’s signature in the space provided

Step 5: Send the scanned copy of the signed application form, duly filled in pdf format, via email to consultant.rc@dda.org.in.

Advertisement

Applications received through any other mode of communication/after the last of date of submission of application/ or not in the prescribed format shall not be entertained. No correspondence in this behalf either by email, post or phone shall be entertained," the authority said.

>Read| CTET 2021 Question Paper, Response Sheet Released at ctet.nic.in

Advertisement

DDA Consultant Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates selected will have to appear for the interview wherein they must carry all the documents and certificates related to their qualification, experience, etc., and two passport-sized photographs. “The shortlisted candidates will be called to appear before the interview board on the dates decided by the DDA for this purpose. Date, Time & Venue of the interview will be intimated in due course of time. A notice in this regard will also be uploaded on DDA’s website," the official notice read.

DDA Consultant Recruitment 2022: Salary

The selected candidate for the post of senior landscape architect will be offered a salary of Rs 65,000 per month. While landscape architect will get a pay of Rs 45,000 monthly.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.