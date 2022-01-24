Home » News » education-career » Direct Hiring at DDA Without Exam for Consultant Posts, Salary up to Rs 65,000

Direct Hiring at DDA Without Exam for Consultant Posts, Salary up to Rs 65,000

DDA consultant recruitment at dda.org.in (Representative image)
DDA consultant recruitment at dda.org.in (Representative image)

DDA Consultant Recruitment 2022: Aspirants can apply at dda.org.in. The authority has clarified that the posts are temporary and the hiring is purely on a contractual basis for a period of one year.

Advertisement
Education and Careers Desk| Trending Desk
New Delhi // Updated: January 24, 2022, 17:08 IST

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has invited applications for consultant posts on a contractual basis. Under this recruitment drive, two vacancies for the posts of landscape architect consultants will be filled. Candidates willing to apply must send their bio-data in the prescribed format by February 9 up to 6 pm. Aspirants can apply through the official website of DDA — dda.org.in. DDA has clarified that the posts are temporary and the hiring is purely on a contractual basis for a period of one year.

DDA Consultant Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Advertisement

>Consultant (senior landscape architect): Candidates applying for this post must have completed a full-time, two-year postgraduate degree in landscape architecture from a recognised university or a five-year full-time graduate degree in architecture from a recognised university.

>Also read| Double Fellowship Slot for Minorities as Two UGC NET Attempts Merged, Demand Candidates in Letter to Education Minister

RELATED NEWS

>Consultant (landscape architect): Only those who have a master’s degree or equivalent in landscape architecture or a bachelor’s degree in architecture from a recognised university, are eligible to apply.

DDA Consultant Recruitment 2022: How To Apply

Step 1: Download the form from the official website of DDA

Step 2: Fill up the DDA Consultant Recruitment 2022 application form.

Step 3: Fix a photograph in the space provided in the prescribed application form.

Step 4: Put the specimen’s signature in the space provided

Step 5: Send the scanned copy of the signed application form, duly filled in pdf format, via email to consultant.rc@dda.org.in.

Advertisement

Applications received through any other mode of communication/after the last of date of submission of application/ or not in the prescribed format shall not be entertained. No correspondence in this behalf either by email, post or phone shall be entertained," the authority said.

>Read| CTET 2021 Question Paper, Response Sheet Released at ctet.nic.in

Advertisement

DDA Consultant Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates selected will have to appear for the interview wherein they must carry all the documents and certificates related to their qualification, experience, etc., and two passport-sized photographs. “The shortlisted candidates will be called to appear before the interview board on the dates decided by the DDA for this purpose. Date, Time & Venue of the interview will be intimated in due course of time. A notice in this regard will also be uploaded on DDA’s website," the official notice read.

DDA Consultant Recruitment 2022: Salary

The selected candidate for the post of senior landscape architect will be offered a salary of Rs 65,000 per month. While landscape architect will get a pay of Rs 45,000 monthly.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on
Education and Careers Desk A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, career options, topper interviews, job notifications, latest in the ed-tech space and hiring trends.

first published: January 24, 2022, 17:06 IST