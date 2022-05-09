Direct Hiring at DRDO Without Exams for Researchers, Monthly Stipend Worth Rs 31,000

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is hiring junior researchers without any recruitment exam. The direct hiring is for junior research fellowships under which the qualified candidates will be eligible to use the laboratory for two years.

The applications are open for fellows in electrical, electronics, communication, chemical, material science oceanography ocean technology on May 21 at 9:30 am. For computer science, electronics, physics researchers, the interview for recruitment will be held on May 22 at 9:30.

DRDO JRF Recruitment: Who Can apply?

The upper age limit to take the walk-in-interview is 28 years as on the date of the interview. The upper age limit will be relaxable to the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBC as per the rules of the Government of India.

The interviews will be held at Bhavan’s Varuna Vidyalaya in the campus of Naval Physical and Oeanographic Laboratory, Thrikkakara, Kochi.

DRDO Interview: Documents Needed

Candidates are required to produce all certificates, testimonials, community certificate, valid GATE/NET score card etc at the time of interview. It is mandatory for candidates to carry the original certificates with themselves to the interview site. According to the rules, they must also bring a set of self attested copies of all their testimonials, certificates and an ID proof. The ID proof can include voter’s ID, Aadhar card, pan card, driving license along with one recent colour passport size photograph at the time of interview.

DRDO Recruitment: Stipend

The Fellowships will be awarded initially for a period of two years (extendable as per rules), with monthly emoluments of Rs. 31,000 plus house rent allowance as admissible under the rules.

A panel for the vacancies available and future vacancies will be drawn and the Panel will operate for a period of one year. However, the mere fact of empanelment will not entitle any candidate to an offer of fellowship, which is contingent upon occurrence of vacancies during the year. The director, NPOL reserves the right not to select any candidate, if suitable candidates are not available, according to the official notice.

