Direct Hiring at National Mineral Development Corporation

The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) Limited is organising walk-in interviews for apprenticeship training in various trades. Candidates can register online through the official apprenticeship training portal to participate in the walk-in-interview. The interviews will begin on March 10 and the last interview will be conducted on March 25. Candidates are advised to register well before the date of the interview at the official website — apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

National Mineral Development Corporation Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

Candidates can apply for a total of 130 vacancies of trade apprentice under various trades which includes machinist, fitter, welder, electrician and COPA among others. In addition, 27 vacancies of graduate apprentice are also open in trades like chemical engineering, civil engineering, and industrial engineering. Candidates can also apply for 11 vacancies of technician (diploma) apprentice where they can get training in trades such as mining engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, and civil engineering.’

National Mineral Development Corporation Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Age limit: To be eligible to apply, the candidates must be between 18 and 30 years of age.

Educational qualification: Candidates applying for trade apprentices must have an ITI certificate. Whereas, those who want to apply for graduate apprentices are required to have a four-year engineering degree in their respective discipline. Meanwhile, candidates applying for technician (diploma) apprentices must have three-year engineering degree in respective discipline.

National Mineral Development Corporation Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Those applying for Trade apprentices are required to register themselves in the official Apprenticeship Training Portal.

Step 2: Visit the apprenticeship India website and open the registration page.

Step 3: Now, register as a candidate and fill all the basic details to complete registration before submitting.

Step 4: Candidates applying for Graduate apprentices and Technician (Diploma) must register themselves at the National Apprenticeship Training Portal (NATS) — portal.mhrdnats.gov.in.

Step 5: Visit the NATS website and reuse the ‘Register here’ button to register yourself.

Step 6: After entering the required details and completing the registration form, click submit.

National Mineral Development Corporation Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The walk-in interviews will be conducted at the Baila Club, BIOM, Kirandul complex, Kirandul, Dantewada district, Chhattisgarh. Candidates must bring the required documents and certificates of proof to the interview. Upon successful selection, candidates will be given a monthly stipend as per the Apprenticeship Act 1961.

