Direct Hiring at NTPC Without Exam, Salary Upto Rs 90,000

The National Thermal Corporation Limited (NTPC) has invited applications for various posts of executives in the area of combined cycle power plant-O&M and power trading on fixed basis. Candidates can apply online through the official website of NTPC. The last date to submit applications is April 8.

Candidates can apply for a total of 55 vacant posts. These include 50 posts of executive - Combined Cycle Power Plant-O&M, 4 posts of executive - Operations-Power Trading, and 1 post of executive - Business Development-Power Trading. The terms for these posts are up to 5 years, 3 years and 3 years, respectively.

NTPC applications: Eligibility criteria

Age: In order to be eligible to apply, the candidates must be less than 35 years of age for all posts.

Education: Candidates who wish to apply for the posts must have an engineering degree in their respective discipline with at least 60% marks from a recognized university. In addition, minimum of two years of post-qualification experience in the respective field is also required for the executive (Combined Cycle Power Plant-O&M) post. The post-qualification experience required for the executive (Operations-Power Trading) and executive (BD-Power Trading) post is three years in respective fields.

NTPC applications: How to apply?

Step – 1 Visit the official website of National Thermal Corporation Limited (NTPC) and open the career page. https://careers.ntpc.co.in/index.php

Step – 2 Now, look for ‘Recruitment of Executive on fixed-term basis’ in the current openings section.

Step – 3 Next, select the ‘click here to apply’ button and proceed to choose the post you wish to apply for.

Step – 4 Fill the application form for that post and enter the necessary details required.

Step -5 Click on the ‘submit’ button and pay the application fee.

Step – 6 Save the application form for future reference.

NTPC applications: Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 300 for the general, EWS and OBS category candidates. Female candidates and those belonging to the SC, ST, PwBD and XSM categories are not required to pay the application fee. Candidates must note that on successful selection to any of the posts, candidates can draw a salary of Rs 90,000 per month.

