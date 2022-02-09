Direct Hiring at Rajasthan Ground Water Department: How to Apply for No Exam Recruitment

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has notified the recruitment process for filling 53 vacancies in the state’s Ground Water Department on a temporary basis. Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment online at RPSC’s official portal, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, till midnight of March 2.

Candidates will be shortlisted through interviews. However, if the number of applications are too many, a screening test will be held to shortlist candidates. The screening test would consist of objective-type questions.

RPSC Ground Water Dept Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Advertisement

Total Vacancies: 53

Technical Assistant - Hydrology: 36

Junior Hydrogeologist: 8

Junior Geophysicist: 5

Technical Assistant - Chemistry: 4

RPSC Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

>Age Limit: To be eligible for the recruitment, the candidate should fall between the age bracket of 20 to 40 years as of January 1, 2023. However, a relaxation of 5 years has been given to all women candidates and male candidates belonging to Rajasthan state’s SC, ST, OBC, MBC and EWS categories. For women candidates of the mentioned categories, the relaxation will double to 10 years. Additionally, there shall be no upper age limit for divorcee women and window candidates.

>Education: The minimum education qualification for recruitment depends on the notified posts.

To be eligible for the application for the Junior Geophysicist post, the candidate must have M.Sc. geophysics or MTech (electronics) degree from a recognised university in India in addition to two years’ work experience in handling geophysical equipment.

Advertisement

For the Junior Hydrogeologist post, the eligibility is M.Sc./M.Tech./M.Sc.(Tech.) in Geology or applied geology from a university established by law in India, or Diploma in Applied Geology from Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad.

Similarly to apply for the post of Technical Assistant – Hydrogeology, candidates must be a holder of M.Sc./M.Tech./M.Sc.(Tech.) in geology or applied Geology from a recognised university or Diploma in Applied Geology from Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad.

For the post of Technical Assistant, Chemistry candidates should have M.Sc. in Chemistry.

RPSC Recruitment: How to Apply?

Advertisement

Step 1. Candidates interested in applying first should log in to the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2. Then the candidate should go to ‘RPSC Online’, select ‘Apply Online’ tap and click on the ‘Application portal’

Step 3. Here candidates will have to complete registration to create a profile on the portal.

Step 4. Now apply for the desired post, and then upload documents.

Step 5. Candidates have to pay application fee and submit their form.

Advertisement

Step 6. Download form and take a printout for future reference.

RPSC Recruitment: Application Fees

The application fee is different for different categories. The candidates from general/ BC/ OBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 350. Whereas the application fee for BC/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS category candidates is Rs 250, and the application fee of Rs 150 is applicable to other category candidates/

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.