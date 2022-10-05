Direct Hiring at Southern Railway Recruitment For 1343 Apprentice Posts, Selection Based on 10th, ITI Marks

Southern Railway has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for apprentice posts. Candidates can apply online through the official site of Southern Railway- sr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 31, 2022. This recruitment drive will up 1343 posts in the organisation.

Candidates will be selected based on the basis of the merit list prepared in respect of all the eligible candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared by the Committee nominated for this purpose. Marks obtained in class 10, class 12 and/or ITI courses will be considered to make the merit list.

Southern Railway Recruitment: Vacancy

Freshers: 110 Posts

Ex-ITI Category: 1233 Posts

Southern Railway Recruitment: Eligibility

Age: The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should NOT have completed 22/24 years for Freshers/Ex-ITI, MLT respectively. The Upper age is relaxable for up to 3 years for OBC, 5 years for SC/ST candidates, and 10 Years for Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD).

Education Qualification: Fitter, Painter & Welder - Should have passed 10th Class (with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks) under 10, +2 System of education or its equivalent.

Medical Laboratory Technician (Radiology, Pathology, Cardiology) - Should have passed 12th Class (with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks) under 10, +2 system of education with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Fitter, Machinist, MMV, Turner, Diesel Mechanic, Carpenter, Painter, Trimmer, Welder(G&E), Wireman, Advance Welder & R&AC - Should have passed 12th Class (with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks) under 10, +2 system of education with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Electrician - 10th Class (with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks) under 10 +2 System of education with Science as one of the subjects or its equjva]ent and ITI course in the relevant trade in Government recognized ITI.

Electronics Mechanic - 10th Class (with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks) under 10 +2 System of education with Science (Physics and Chemistry) and Mathematics or its equivalent and ITI course in the relevant trade in Government recognized ITI.

PASAA - 10th Class (with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks) under 10 +2 System of education and National Trade Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training in Computer Operator and Programming Assistant.

Southern Railway Recruitment: Application Fees

The application fee is Rs 100. The fee is to be paid online mode. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates

Southern Railway Recruitment: Salary

Candidates who apply after class 10 will be eligible for a salary of Rs 6000 and those who opt for the job after the 12th and the ex-ITI candidates will get a salary of Rs 7000.

