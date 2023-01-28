India Post has invited applications for 40,889 Gramin Dak Sevaks for the post of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak. The applications can be submitted online at the official website of the department of India posts at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, on or before February 16. Candidates can make edits or corrections to their application forms between February 17 and February 19.

Engagement of Gramin Dak Sevaks is done on a contractual basis The age limit criteria mention that candidates for all posts should be a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 40 years, as of the last date of submission of the application. However, relaxation in the age limit is offered to candidates belonging to reserved categories.

India Post Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

The minimum education qualification is a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard. Candidate must have cleared English and Mathematics papers in the Class 10 exams. Additionally, they must have also studied at least one local language. Candidates must have knowledge of computers, cycling, and adequate means of livelihood.

India Post Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Candidates must register themselves on the GDS online Engagement Portal at www.indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Gramin Dak Sevak link on the homepage.

Step 3: For registration, the candidates must have their own email id and mobile number. Register and fill in the details on the form.

Step 4: Pay the application fees and click on submit. The fee is Rs 100 for all the notified posts. The payment of fees is exempted for all female applicants, SC and ST applicants, Person with Disability applicants, and transwomen applicants.

Step 5: Save and download the form for future reference.

India Post Recruitment 2023: Application fee

The application fee for recruitment is Rs 100. However, it is exempted for all female applicants and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD, and transwomen categories.

India Post Recruitment 2023: Selection process

The candidates will be shortlisted for engagement on the basis of a system-generated merit list. As per the notification, this merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained/conversion of grades to marks in the secondary school examination of 10th standard of approved boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of four decimals.

India Post Recruitment 2023: Salary

Selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary of time-related continuity allowance slab ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,380 depending upon the post.

