Direct Hiring of Teachers by Regional Institute of Education Mysuru, Salary up to Rs 27,500

The Regional Institute of Education, Mysuru (RIEM) is recruiting candidates for various posts of teachers on a contractual basis through walk-in interviews. The interviews began today May 25 and will continue till May 28. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 25 vacant posts of teachers in several languages.

The PGT posts interview is begin held on May 25, from 10 am to 4 pm. For TGT, the interview will be held on May 26 from 10 am to 4:30 pm. The WET Dance teacher interviews will be held on May 27 and the interviews for the primary, pre-primary, vocational teachers, and semi-professional assistant posts will be held on May 28.

Candidates have to appear for the interview as per the scheduled timing and date for the different posts. They are required to report an hour before the interview timing for the purpose of document verification.

RIEM Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

Out of the total 25 posts, 4 are of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), 7 posts of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), 6 posts of Work Experience Teacher (WET), 2 posts of Primary Teacher, 3 posts of Pre-Primary (Nursery, LKG & UKG), 2 posts of Vocational Teacher, and 1 post of Semi-Professional Assistant.

RIEM Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

In order to be eligible to apply for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), candidates must not be more than 40 years of age. To apply for the posts of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), the upper age limit is 35 years. For the post of Primary Teacher and Pre-Primary (Nursery, LKG & UKG), the upper age limit is 30 years, while for the post of Vocational Teacher and Semi-Professional Assistant, the upper age limit is 37 years and 27 years respectively. Age relaxation will be given to candidates belonging to SC, ST, and OBC categories as per government of India rules.

RIEM Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Take a printout of the application form given with the official advertisement at riemysore.ac.in

Step 2: Fill out the form carefully with required details and affix your recent passport size photo in the space given in the form.

Step 3: Sign the application form and keep a copy of it with you.

RIEM Recruitment 2022: Salary

The salary for the posts ranges from Rs 19,000 to Rs 27,500 per month.

