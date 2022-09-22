Direct Recruitment at BHU for Professor Posts, Salary up to Rs 2,18,200

The Inter-University Centre for Teacher Education (IUCTE), Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has notified the recruitment process for the posts of professor, assistant professor and associate professor. Candidate may submit their application forms online through the official website at iucte.ac.in. The last date for application submission is September 30.

Candidates are also required to send a hard copy of the application to the office of the ‘Senior Administrative Officer, BHU Varanasi.’ The hiring is being conducted for a total of 18 teaching posts in various subjects. As per the official notice, the academic score of the candidates will be considered for short listing of the candidates for interview only. The selections will be based only on the performance in the interview.

Also read| India Post Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited from 8th Pass Candidates, Salary up to Rs 63,200

Advertisement

IUCTE BHU recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Professor - Applicants who have at least 10 years of working experience with Ph.D degree are eligible to apply.

Associate Professor- Those applying for this post must possess a PhD degree along with eight years of experience in teaching.

Assistant Professor - Candidates should have a master’s degree in the relevant subject with a minimum of 55 per cent marks. Additionally, they must have passed the UGC NET or SLET examination.

IUCTE BHU recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1. First, log on to IUCTE BHU’s official website, iucte.ac.in.

Step 2. Then navigate to the recruitment tab on the homepage.

Step 3. Now select the teaching option.

Step 4. Next, click on the ‘apply online’ link.

Step 5. Fill out the application form.

Step 6. Make a hard copy of the form and send it to the address shared in the official notification.

Advertisement

IUCTE BHU recruitment 2022: Application fees

To complete the registration, a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 1000 has to be paid. The fee can be paid via the online payment gateway by internet banking, debit card, credit card or UPI etc. Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories, however, are exempted from paying the application fees.

Advertisement

IUCTE BHU recruitment 2022: Salary Structure

Candidates selected for the post of professor will be getting a monthly salary between Rs. 1,44,200-2,18,200 whereas those selected for the assistant professor post will be paid between Rs 57,700-1,82,400 per month. Meanwhile, applicants shortlisted for the associate professor post are going to earn between Rs 1,31,400 and Rs 2,17,100. For more information on the recruitment process, candidates are advised to log on to IUCTE BHU’s official website.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here