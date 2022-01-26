Director of Nimbkar Agricultural Research Institute Dr Anil Rajvanshi Selected for Padma Shri

Dr Anil K Rajvanshi a grassroots scientist from Satara working on sustainability and rural development has been selected for the Padma Shri award in the science and engineering category. He is an academician, researcher with over three decades of work experience in renewable energy research, rural and sustainable development.

Dr Rajvanshi is best known for building Nimbkar Agricultural Research Institute (NARI). It is a non-governmental organisation and non-profit research and development institute in Maharashtra which pursues research in agriculture, renewable energy, sustainable development, and animal husbandry.

>Read | Jamia’s First Female VC Najma Akhtar Selected for Padma Shri

Advertisement

Some of his work includes renewable energy-based cooking and lighting; power generation from agricultural residues; renewable fuel production from agriculture; electric cycle rickshaws; water purification and effluent treatment through the use of renewable energy.

He was born and raised in Lucknow and receive his schooling from Indian School Certificate St. Francis’ College, Lucknow in 1966. He pursued a bachelor’s degree from the IIT Kanpur in 1972 and a master’s in 1974 from the same institute. He also has a doctorate in mechanical engineering from the University of Florida, the USA in 1979.

Director of IIT Kanpur, Abhay Karandikar congratulated Rajvanshi. He took to Twitter and wrote, “I am delighted to share that Dr Anil Rajvanshi, Director of the Nimbkar Agricultural Research Institute, has been awarded the Padma Shri award as announced by the Government today on the eve of the Republic Day." The IIT director added, “He also has more than 230 publications, seven patents & several books to his credit. My Heartiest congratulations for the well-deserved recognition & best wishes for future endeavours."

He is the son of Jagdish Rajvanshi, a freedom fighter who went to jail during India’s struggle for independence. He also wrote a book called Hawalaat about his jail experiences.

Advertisement

This year President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the conferment of 128 Padma Awards. Of these 107 people will be awarded Padma Shri which is conferred for distinguished service in any field

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.