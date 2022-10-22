Disabled Student Denied Seat in College Despite Rank, HC Orders Govt to Pay Rs 10 Lakh Compensation

The Allahabad High Court’s Lucknow bench has taken a firm stance in the case of a disabled student being denied admission despite being assigned a seat. The court ordered the state government to pay the student Rs 10 lakh in compensation. Along with this, the court has said that the government can recover this amount from the officers responsible for the lapse. The court also ordered that the student’s security deposit be returned with 9 per cent annual interest, Live Hindustan reported.

The order was issued by a single bench of Justice Pankaj Bhatia in response to a petition filed by student Satyam Verma. The petitioner stated that his category rank in the 2016 Pre-Ayush Test was 5336. The medical board determined that he was 50 to 70 per cent disabled.

Following this, he secured a seat at the government college, Sahu Ramnarayan Murli Manohar Ayurvedic College, Bareilly, in the second round of counselling on November 15, 2016. However, when he arrived for admission, he was told that all of the seats were taken. The petition stated that the counselling board was informed by the then-director that the student had refused to take admission.

The University of Lucknow administers the Pre-Ayush Test for candidates interested in pursuing a career in the Ayurvedic field of medicine. Candidates who pass this exam are eligible for admission to Lucknow University’s Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and other programmes.

The Pre-Ayush Test 2022 is to be conducted offline. It will be held for a duration of three hours and will consist of 720 marks. Examinees are going to receive four marks for each correct answer and one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. Only students who have completed 10+2 with physics, chemistry, and biology subjects with a minimum of 50 per cent of marks are eligible to sit for this entrance exam.

