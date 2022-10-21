October is filled with a lot of festivities which means holidays in schools and colleges. Amongst the most significant occasion in the Hindu religion is Diwali, the festival of lights.

Diwali is around the corner and different states in the country have declared an off on the festival. Diwali will fall on October 24 this year, which is a Monday. Educational institutes, usually, declare a three to four-day holiday for the festival.

Read | From Diya Making to Rangoli, Fun And Quick DIYs to Teach Your Children This Diwali

Advertisement

Telangana

The Government of Telangana has now announced that the state’s holiday for Diwali this year will be on Monday, October 24 instead of the originally decided-upon date of October 25, Tuesday. This means that educational institutions across the state will also observe the holiday for Deepavali on Monday and will remain closed. There have been requests received from students and parents to change the holidays to the government. With the change of holiday to Monday, Sunday and Monday will be holidays for students for two consecutive days.

Tamil Nadu

Advertisement

Same as last year, this time too there has been a demand from parents and students that all schools/colleges across Tamil Nadu should be given a holiday on Tuesday, the next day to Diwali along with a holiday on Monday. People go to their hometowns to celebrate this festival and as Saturday, Sunday and Monday are three consecutive days of holidays, it is expected that the number of people going to their hometowns will increase this year. However, since the day after Diwali is a working day it would be difficult for people to return back from their hometowns. Hence Tamil Nadu government has announced a holiday on 25th October as well.

Read | From Gandhi Jayanti to Diwali and Chhath Puja: Schools to be Closed for 7 Days in October

Advertisement

West Bengal

Advertisement

According to the NI Act (Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881), state government employees will get a total of 18 holidays this year. While they got 11 consecutive days off during Durga Puja, there was no holiday specified for Diwali. However, students from West Bengal will get a holiday on Kali Puja, which is falling on the same day as Diwali. Hence, students will get a long weekend from Saturday to Monday to celebrate.

New York to Have Diwali Holidays Too

Diwali will be a public school holiday in New York City starting 2023. Adams, joined by New York Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar and New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks announced the holiday. This is an educational moment because when we acknowledge Diwali, we are going to encourage children to learn about Diwali. We’re going to have them start talking about what it is to celebrate the festival of lights, and how to turn the light on within yourself, they said.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here