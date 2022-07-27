Do Class 10 Board Exam Marks Make Your Career? These IAS Officers Share 'Bad' Marksheets & Inspired Students

Whenever there is talk of IAS officers, there is a perception in people’s minds that they must have always been toppers in their classes. But, that perception has been proved wrong. In the last few months, many IAS officers have put out their marksheets on social media, in an attempt to change parents’ obsession with their children’s scores and ranks in schools.

Recently, IAS Shahid Choudhary, who is the secretary in the Tribal Affairs Department, posted his class 10th marksheet that has gone viral. In an earlier case an IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared his Class 10th marksheet on Twitter in which he passed with third division and it left netizens impressed.

The IAS who passed Jammu and Kashmir State Board in 1997 with first division, Shahid Choudhary recently posted the picture of his mark sheet on Twitter. “On students’ demand, here’s my Class-X Mark-sheet which has remained ‘classified’ since 1997! 339/500," Choudhary wrote along with a screenshot of his marksheet.

Advertisement

As per the mark sheet, Choudhary didn’t get top marks in Class 10. He got 70 marks in English, 71 in Urdu, and 88 in Science. But in Mathematics and Social Studies, he received only 55 marks in each subject.

Choudhary’s result shows that he was an average student in Class 10 but eventually he rose to the rank of renowned IAS officer. It demonstrates that one can achieve success in life regardless of their academic performance and that grades aren’t the only measure of one’s knowledge.

Shahid Choudhary’s post, which has gone viral, received more than 6,500 likes and has been retweeted more than 430 times. The inspiring tweet also received an avalanche of responses from social media users.

Advertisement

In another incident, Awanish Sharan, a 2009-batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, shared his Class 10th marksheet from 1996 when he passed out from Bihar School Examination Board.

He had obtained 314 marks from an aggregate of 700 marks to score 44.85 per cent. The IAS officer tweeted his marksheet on July 6 and it has received more than 31,000 likes and 3,060 retweets.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here