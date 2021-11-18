Doctors Demand #ExpediteNeetPGCounselling2021, Matter up for Hearing in SC Next Week

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG counselling 2021 has been delayed after the Supreme Court asked the centre to put a hold on it. The counselling is delayed as the court is yet to come to a decision regarding the validation of reservation for the Other Backward Class (OBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category for admissions to postgraduate medical courses. The counselling was scheduled to take place from October 25.

Taking to social media platforms, young doctors have expressed their disappointments regarding the counselling dates being postponed time and over again. They have taken to Twitter with the hashtag #ExpediteNeetPGCounselling2021 and called for an “immediate decision" to fix the dates.

One Twitter user said that the doctors are now having a shortage of manpower and require more doctors in the workforce.

The Medical Counselling Committee’s (MCC) had directed the colleges to provide 27 per cent reservation for OBC and 10 per cent for EWS in All India Quota (AIQ) for admission to PG medical seats, however, the SC expressed doubts regarding the validity of the centre’s decision. The matter will now be heard on November 23.

The centre had earlier said that the eligibility of EWS will be determined by the criteria of the annual income of Rs 8 lakhs. Expressing doubts regarding the same, the top court had sought responses on specific issues and asked the counselling committee not to conduct the counselling process till it takes a decision.

