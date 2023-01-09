Doctors Unhappy Over NEET PG Cut-off Date of March 31, Demands Postponement to May

The National Board of Examination has released the date for the NEET- PG examination. As per the schedule, the examination will be conducted on March 5, 2023, and the results will be declared on March 31, 2023. However, doctors have opposed the cut-off date of March 31 for completing the internship. They view such a step will likely to disqualify more than half students of the current batch.

Taking cognisant of the decision, The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) tweeted, “More than 50% of interns ineligible, their careers at stake. (Many) states altogether aren’t eligible. This will lead to demands of postponement and last-minute chaos. Urgent resolution needed." The association has tagged the Ministry of Health and the Directorate General Of Health Services on their tweet.

According to Dr. Rohan Krishnan, national chair of FAIMA, “This is actually a chronic problem that has been made worse by the epidemic. Some states consistently put off releasing the results of the MBBS final exams, which prevented students from beginning and finishing their required internships on time. But over the past two years, there have been increased academic delays as a result of the pandemic.

According to him, the existing deadline will prevent the majority of the 2017 batch from sitting for the PG exams this year. He recommended moving the deadline up to May. On orders from the Supreme Court, the deadline for MBBS students to complete their one-year required internship before taking the PG entrance exam was extended to July 31 of last year. Some students’ internships last year were also postponed because of Covid-19 duty during the second wave.

The previous two years have seen significant disruptions to the NEET PG schedule, which has resulted in a dearth of PG students working as junior resident doctors in medical college hospitals as part of their training. In December 2021, resident doctors from FORDA and FAIMA protested in the streets to urge the government to speed up counselling, which had been put on hold for several months as a result of a number of court cases pertaining to the new quota for the economically underprivileged parts.

