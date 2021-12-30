Doctors World’s Most Trusted Profession, Politicians Least: Survey

Doctors are considered as one of the most trustworthy professions, across 28 markets around the world, which reveals the Ipsos’ Global Trustworthiness Index. In many countries, the profession has seen an increase in trustworthiness, the increase is mostly attributed to the covid-19 pandemic wave.

Globally, an average of 64 per cent voted doctors as the most trustworthy professionals, followed by scientists at 61 per cent and teachers at 55 per cent. On foot of the trust table, only 10 per cent on average believe politicians are trustworthy, 14 per cent say the same about government ministers, and 15 per cent advertising executives.

Country-wise, Great Britain leads the world in trusting doctors with 72 per cent rating them as trustworthy, a proportion which has risen slightly since 2018 (67 per cent). Doctors are similarly highly trusted by Dutch people (71 per cent) and Canadians (70 per cent).

List of most liked professions globally: Index

Doctors

Scientists

Teachers

List of least liked professions globally: Index

Government ministers

Advertising executives

Politicians

Yet the biggest changes in trust in doctors over the past few years are seen elsewhere, in Hungary and Chile, the proportion rating doctors as trustworthy has risen by 19 percentage points between 2019 and 2021. Over the same period, there have also been big increases in Saudi Arabia, Poland, Brazil and Russia.

There are, however, some countries which remain less likely to see doctors as trustworthy. South Koreans are the least trusting on just 38 per cent, but this is a ten-percentage point rise since 2018. The Japanese are the second-least likely to find doctors trustworthy on 52 per cent, but there has been a 13 percentage-point increase on this score compared with the 2019 pre-pandemic survey wave.

Mexico is the only country to register a fall in the trustworthiness of doctors between 2019 and 2021, with trust falling from 71 per cent to 66 per cent

Many other professions remain at similar levels to those recorded in pre-pandemic waves, including politicians, who have been bottom of the list in all three years. This year just ten per cent on average rate politicians as being trustworthy.

Other professions

Scientists remain seen as trustworthy by six in 10 of the global sample at 61 per cent and their ratings have stayed the same in many markets over the past two years. The largest increases in trust in scientists since 2019 have been recorded in Saudi Arabia, Hungary, Brazil and Canada, while the biggest drops have been in Argentina and Mexico.

Teachers remain the third-most trustworthy profession for the third wave in a row, with 55 per cent rating them as trusted. As with scientists, in many countries trust scores for teachers have moved little through the pandemic, but there has been a sixteen percentage-point increase in trust for teachers in Saudi Arabia between 2019 and 2021, as well as nine point rises in Hungary and Japan.

