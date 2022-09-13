Dogra Regimental Centre is Hiring 16 Defence Civilian Employees, 10th Pass Can Apply, Salary up to Rs 81,100

The Commandant of The Dogra Regimental Centre, Ayodhya Cantt has invited applications for various posts of defence civilian employees. Candidates can send their applications via post to the address mentioned in the official notification. The last date to apply for the posts is 30 days from the date of publication of the recruitment advertisement on davp.nic.in.

The recruitment is for a total of 16 vacant posts. These include 1 post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC), 1 post of draught man, 2 posts of tailor, 9 posts of cook, 2 posts of barber, and 1 post of mali.

Dogra Regimental Centre Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: In order to be eligible to apply for the posts, candidates must be between 18 and 25 years of age for the general and EWS category. The upper age limit for OBC category candidates is 28 years, for SC, ST candidates is 30 years, and for PWD category candidates the upper age limit is 35 years.

Educational qualification: Candidates must have cleared class 10 to be eligible to apply for the posts of cook, barber, tailor and mali. They must have cleared class 10 with a diploma in draughtmanship (mechanical) for draughtman posts and cleared class 12 for LDC posts.

Dogra Regimental Centre Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1 - Take a printout of the application given in the official notification of the recruitment.

Step 2 - Fill the application carefully and paste affix your passport size photo on it.

Step 3 - Attach self-attested copies of the required documents along with two passport size photos and two self-addressed envelope with postal stamp of Rs 30.

Step 4 - Seal all the documents in an envelope and send it to Commandant, the Dogra Regimental Centre, Ayodhya Cantt, Ayodhya (UP) - 224001. Candidates must subscribe the words ‘APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF…’ on the top of the envelope.

Dogra Regimental Centre Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The selection process includes a written test followed by a skill test, trade test, practical test for the particular trade. The written examination will carry 100 objective-type questions having a total weightage of 100 marks. Candidates will be given a total of 2 hours to write the written exam. The questions will be on 12th standard for the post of LDC and on 10th standard for the rest of the posts.

Dogra Regimental Centre Recruitment 2022: Salary

Upon successful selection, candidates can draw a salary of up to Rs 63,200 for the post of LDC, tailor, and cook and up to Rs 56,900 for the post of barber and mali. For the post of draught man, the salary offered is up to Rs 81,100.

