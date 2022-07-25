Done With Class 12? Checkout 10 Indian University & How to Secure a Seat in Them

Selecting a college for admission is never a simple decision. One has to navigate a complex admissions process for the list of preferred universities, and each one’s unique qualifying requirements.

With the introduction of the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET), many universities have changed their admission process and are enrolling students based on their CUET scores. Here is a list of the top 10 universities in India based on NIRF Ranking and their admission process.

NIRF India Rankings 2022: Top 10 Universities

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru: IISc offers Bachelor of Science (Research) courses in various disciplines. Admissions to these courses are given based on the candidate’s performance in common entrance exams including JEE Advanced, KVPY, and NEET. The college offers BTech in Mathematics and Computing through IIT-JEE Advances. Admission into the IISc Bangalore is based on JEE Main 2022 scores.

JNU, New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University comprises nearly 20 schools and centres of study offering over 100 courses with a wide range of specialisations. These courses are offered in various streams such as Arts, Technology, Management, Science, etc. at UG, PG, and doctorate levels. JNU application process for UG and Certificate courses takes place via CUET. Now the JNU admission can be taken by CUCET score. Candidates can visit the official website of NTA at cuet.samarth.ac.in to register themselves. The application fee of JNU is INR 2000 for the general category.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), New Delhi: The total number of courses offered by Jamia Millia Islamia in both the regular and self-financed forms is 223. The University also provides distance learning courses at the undergraduate, graduate, and diploma levels. For admission to nearly all of the courses until 2021, JMI entrance exams were held. However starting 2022, admission to a few UG courses will be subject to CUET conducted by NTA.

Jadavpur University, Kolkata: Over 130 courses are available at the UG, PG, and PhD levels at Jadavpur University in Kolkata, encompassing a variety of fields including as arts, science, engineering, and technology. Students are admitted to the university on the strength of their academic record and their achievement on the entrance exam. Admission to all these courses is either based on entrance test scores or based on candidates’ performance in the last qualifying examinations.

Students can check the admission form link at www.jaduniv.edu.in

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore: Amrita University has five campuses in three different states and offers over 120 UG, PG, and PhD programmes. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham follows a comprehensive approach for admission to various UG and PG programmes. The admission process for a majority of courses includes Personal Interview (PI) conducted by the admission committee. The University also conducts Amrita Engineering Entrance Exam (AEEE) for admission to BTech programme.

Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi: BHU offers a wide range of courses from many different streams, including Humanities, Social Science, Technology, Medicine, Science, Fine Arts, and Performing Arts. It has three institutes, 14 faculties, 140 departments, four interdisciplinary centres, a constituent college for women, and three constituent schools. In addition, the university has a large number of specialized research centres, 10 departments covered by special support programmes, and six centres for advanced study. Admission to these courses is either based on BHU UET or scores obtained by eligible candidates in course-specific entrance exams.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal: Admission to most of the courses is offered on the basis of the online Manipal Entrance Test (MET) followed by GD and PI conducted by the MAHE. MET 2022 Application Form has also been released online. Candidates can fill out the application form through the official website by paying Rs 600 (Rs 1400 for selected courses). In addition, the university also considers national-level entrance tests including NATA/ JEE Paper-II for B.Arch, NEET PG/UG, NEET SS, and NEET MDS for MD/MBBS/BDS, MS, MDS, and DM/M.Ch courses respectively.

Calcutta University, Kolkata: Admission to Calcutta University for 2022 is currently open. For all affiliated colleges, the university has made the application form for admission to UG courses available. For UG admission, the deadline to apply is August 5, 2022. On the university’s or desired college’s official website, applicants can submit their applications online. On July 20, 2022, applications for Calcutta University’s BALLB admission will go on sale. Until August 8, 2022, eligible candidates may submit an online application for the position. Also being accepted at the university are applications for MBA and PhD admission in 2022. For MBA and PhD admission, the last day to submit an application is July 26, 2022, and the dates are July 19 and 26, respectively. Calcutta University will also shortly release the application forms for the 2022 M.Tech admissions cycle.

Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore: VIT Vellore offers a BTech program which is offered for a duration of four years via regular mode and in 10 different specializations of Engineering and Technology. Admission to the BTech program at VIT Vellore is strictly done on the basis of the merits secured by the students in the VITEEE exam score followed by general counseling sessions.

University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad: Hyderabad University, also known as the Central University of Hyderabad presently offers PG, integrated, and doctorate courses in the stream of Science, Management, Arts, Engineering, and Law across its constituent schools or departments. Admission to all the courses offered at the university campus generally begins in June every year, and the registration closes in August. Admission into UOH is now by CUCET.

