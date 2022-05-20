Don't Call Yourself Teacher, Return Salary: Court Directs Minister's Daughter Over WB Recruitment Scam

The Calcutta High Court has asked Ankita Adhikary, daughter or Minister of State for Education, Parsh Adhikary to return salary she has earned so far by working as a ‘teacher’ by June 7. She has been asked to discontinue her job. Court also said that she will not be able to call herself teacher anywhere.

This decision comes during the hearing of one of the many cases of irregularities in appointing teachers in West Bengal. The particular case was highlighted by Babita Sarkar - a job aspirant who cracked the recruitment exam and was at 20th spot in the waiting list but mid-counselling her rank was given to Ankita Adhikary allegedly because of her father’s influence.

Both the minister and his daughter were questioned by CBI for two consecutive days.

Advertisement

Speaking Exclusively with News18, Babita Sarkar a mother of two who has been looking for job since years said she just want her job that too by following the right path. She says, she will fight till the end. “For last five years, I am running from pillar to post to get a job. and to see that somebody can easily get that job using influence (is disheartening)," she said in an exclusive interview with News18.com.

Not just Adhkary, the then Education Minister Partha Chatterjee is also under radar. The former West Bengal education minister and senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee has moved Supreme Court challenging the verdict of Calcutta High Court Division Bench. There are allegations against Chatterjee for using influence in the West Bengal government job. The now Industry Minister was questions for three hours by CBI for over alleged involvement in recruitment scam.

Meanwhile, West Bengal SSC has notified 6861 supernumerary posts of assistant teachers in aided and sponsored schools. The selected teachers will be selected to teach in classes 9, 10, and 11. Out of the total, 1932 posts is of assistant teachers for classes 9 and 10, 247 for classes 11 and 12, 1102 posts of grade C and 1980 posts of grade D. Further, 750 supernumerary seats have been created for work education teachers and 850 for physical education teachers.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.