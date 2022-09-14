Dr Digambar Tukaram Shirke Appointed as In-charge Vice Chancellor of Mumbai University

Dr Digambar Tukaram Shirke has been appointed as the in-charge vice-chancellor of the University of Mumbai. Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra in his capacity as the chancellor of all state universities has appointed Shirke. According to a report by a leading news daily, Dr Shirke will be serving on the post until a permanent VC is appointed. Dr Shirke replaces Dr Suhas Pednekar who had to had to step down from his role after attaining the retirement age of 65 years.

With Dr Pednekar’s services coming to an end, various other authorities of Mumbai University like the pro-VC, and registrar among others, will step down from their respective positions.

The search for a permanent VC has already begun, with Maharashtra’s additional chief secretary Anand Limaye leading the VC search committee. “The search committee work will take two-three months to complete the process and recommend names. Until then, Dr Shirke will continue to lead MU," an official of the governor’s office told the national daily.

Previously, the search for Mumbai University’s VC could not get started due to the conflict between the state and Central governments.

Dr Digambar Shirke took oath as VC at a ceremony conducted in the hall of the Management Council in the Fort complex. At the event, he stated that the prestigious varsity has cultivated a rich historical legacy and tradition of enlightenment. He further asked for everybody’s cooperation and efforts at all levels to keep this process going. The new VC said that his top priorities would be the implementation of the new National Education Policy, examination patterns, various authority elections and the academic calendar impacted by Covid- 19.

Dr Shirke, who possesses over 35 years of experience in academic, research, and administrative fields, hails from Vadgaon in Hatkanangale Taluka of Kolhapur district. He headed the statistics department at Shivaji University between 2005 to 2015 and then rose to serve as the VC.

