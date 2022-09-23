Dr M Srinivas Appointed as AIIMS Director as Dr Randeep Guleria Retires

The country’s premium medical college and hospital, All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has got a new director in Dr M Srinivas. Dr Srinivas will be replacing Dr Randeep Guleria. Dr Guleria had received an extension for the post of AIIMS director twice. He joined the role on March 28, 2017.

Dr Srinivas who is currently dean of ESIC Hospital and Medical College in Hyderabad was earlier a professor in the Department of Pediatric Surgery at AIIMS-Delhi. Dr Srinivas was a professor in the Department of Pediatric Surgery at AIIMS Delhi before he joined ESIC Hospital and Medical College in 2016.

After several considerations, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) recommended Dr Srinivas’ name. The ACC is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Along with Dr M Srinivas, Dr Sanjay Behari, Director of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Trivandrum, was also shortlisted by the selection-cum-search panel headed by the Union health secretary. The names of Dr Srinivas and Dr Behari were placed before the Institute Body on Wednesday for approval.

Dr Srinivas has been selected and has been appointed as AIIMS New Delhi director for a period of five years or till attaining the age of 65 years, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.

“Ex-post facto approval for continuation of Dr Randeep Guleria as Director AIIMS, New Delhi w.ef. March 25, 2022 for six months, or till joining of the new Director, whichever is earlier," the official notice stated.

