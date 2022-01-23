DRDO is Hiring 150 Apprentices, Graduates, ITI Passouts Can Apply, Salary up to Rs 9000

DRDO’s Research Centre Imarat (RCI) has invited applications from candidates to apply for apprentice posts. This recruitment drive will fill up 150 posts in the organisation. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RCI on rcilab.in. The last date to apply for the posts is February 7.

Candidates who have already undergone apprenticeship training or at present undergoing apprenticeship training under any organization are not eligible to apply. The tenure of the apprenticeship would be 12 months, commencing from execution of the contract of apprenticeship.

DRDO Apprenticeship 2022: Vacancy Details

Graduate apprentice — 40 posts

Technician (diploma) apprentice: 60 posts

Trade apprentice: 50 posts

DRDO Apprenticeship 2022: Eligibility Criteria

>Educational qualification:

>Graduate apprentice: Must have BE/BTech in ECE, EEE, CSE, mechanical, chemical, BCom and BSc.

>Technician (diploma) apprentice: Diploma in ECE, EEE, CSE, mechanical and chemical

>Trade apprentice: ITI pass out (NCVT / SCVT affiliation) in fitter, turner, electrician, electronics mechanic and welder

>Age limit: The candidate must not be less than 18 years of age as of January 1, 2022.

DRDO Apprenticeship 2022: Documents required

— 10th mark sheet and certificate

— BE / BTech / BSc / BCom / Diploma / ITI mark sheets for all semesters

— Degree / provisional degree / diploma / ITI certificate

— Caste certificate (if applicable)

— PWD certificate (if applicable)

— Any photo ID card issued by govt of India like PAN card, voter ID, or driving license

— Aadhar card and copy of bank passbook

— EWS certificate (if applicable)

— Medical fitness certificate issued by a civil assistant surgeon

— Two passport size photographs

DRDO Apprenticeship 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of the DRDO RIC

Step 2. Click on the apprenticeship recruitment link on the homepage

Step 3. Register yourself

Step 4. Fill in the application form. Upload documents

Step 5. Download and take a print out the application for further use

DRDO Apprenticeship 2022: Selection Process

The selection will be made on the basis of academic merit or written test or interview as required, subject to satisfactory verification of the documents, the official notice said. Candidates finally selected will have to produce a valid police verification certificate either from their place of last residence (for at least the past one year) or permanent address at the time of joining.

DRDO Apprenticeship 2022: Salary

While candidates selected for the posts of graduate apprentice will get Rs 9000 per month, those selected for the posts of technician diploma apprentice will get Rs 8000. Trade apprentices will get paid as per government norms.

