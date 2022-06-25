DRDO is Hiring for 630 Posts of Scientists via GATE Score, Salary up to Rs 88,000

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications from graduate engineers and postgraduates in science for the recruitment of 630 posts of scientist B. The applications have to be made in the online mode only through DRDO’s Recruitment and Assessment Centre’s (RAC) official website — rac.gov.in.

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their GATE scores by a screening committee or a written test followed by a round of personal interviews depending upon the selection process mentioned against their desired post. The application link will remain active for 21 days since the start of the process.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO - 579 posts

Scientist ‘B’ in Department of Science and Technology (DST) - 8 posts

Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ in Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA)- 43 posts

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: To be eligible for the recruitment, the candidates must have a valid GATE scorecard in the subject relevant to the specialisation of the post. Other education qualification criteria vary from host to host.

Age Limit: The age limit for the recruitment ranges from 28 to 35 years depending upon the post. Further candidates belonging to reserved categories have been given relaxation of up to 10 years. Candidates, presently serving in Central Government in posts which are in the same line or allied cadres have a five-year relaxation in the upper age limit.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of DRDO recruitment

Step 2. Click on the DRDO recruitment application link on the homepage

Step 3. Fill in the required details

Step 4. Pay the application fees

Step 5: Download and keep the hard copy of the acknowledgement form for future reference

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The final selection of the candidates will be purely on the basis of discipline wise category wise merit of aggregate of 80 per cent weightage of marks in the written examination (for particular posts) and 20 per cent weightage of marks in personal interview. For subjects that will not have any written test, the final selection of the candidates will be on the basis of discipline wise category wise merit of aggregate of 80 per cent weightage of GATE score and 20 per cent weightage of marks in interview round.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Salary

Selected candidates for the post of scientists, will get a salary up to Rs 88,000, as per level 10 of pay matrix of Rs 56,100 (7th CPC).

