DRDO is Inviting Researchers, Here's How you can Apply

The Defence Institute of Psychological Research (DIPR) Delhi, one of the premier research laboratories of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has invited applications for filling four vacancies of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and a post of Research Associate.

Candidates who desire to pursue research in psychology and required qualifications can send their application offline with duly filled bio-data in the prescribed format and self-attested copies of supporting documents (class 12, graduation, post-graduation, PhD), NET certificate, and age proof).

All applications should reach the DIPR director’s office in Delhi by May 4. Incomplete applications or those received after the deadline shall not be considered for selection, claims the official notification.

Advertisement

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Education: To be eligible for application for the post of JRF, the candidate should have qualified for the National Eligibility Test (NET) and must possess a post-graduation degree in Psychology/ Applied Psychology with a specialisation in Organisation Behaviour or Social Psychology or Personality Assessment. For the Research Assistant post, a PhD in Psychology is mandatory.

Age Limit: The upper age limit for JRF is 28 years, for Research Associate it is 35 years as of the closing date of application. The cap on age, however, is relaxed by 3 years for OBC candidates and 5 years for candidates belonging to SC/ST categories.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Advertisement

Candidates will be selected based on a round of interviews after the initial screening of applications. The date, time and venue of the interview will be intimated to the shortlisted candidates by email and mobile number.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Salary

Advertisement

Initially, the JRF offer will be for two years which may be extended to four subject to recommendations of the internal screening committee. Selected candidates will be paid a stipend of Rs 31,000 per month along with an application house rent allowance and contingency grant up to a maximum of Rs 15,000 per annum.

The tenure for Research Associate will be maximum of two years and they will be paid Rs 54,000 as monthly stipends along with applicable HR and contingency grants up to a maximum of Rs 20,000 per annum.

Advertisement

“Candidates who were already awarded JRF positions in any of the DRDO laboratories/ centres previously are not eligible to apply. The offer of fellowship under no circumstances will confer the candidate any right of absorption in DRDO," added the notification. For more information and the application form, candidates are advised to refer to the official notice available on DRDO’s official website.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.