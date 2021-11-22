DRDO JRF Recruitment 2021: Candidates to be Selected via Walk-In-Interview, Salary up to Rs 31,000

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has notified recruitment of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) for its project at Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur, Rajasthan. As many as 11 vacant seats are on offer for physics, chemistry, electronics, and mechanical branch.

Candidates with all the required eligibility criteria are invited for a walk-in-interview scheduled to be held in December. The interview for the physics branch will be held on December 6, chemistry on December 7, electronics on December 8, and mechanical on December 9.

The official statement reads, “The eligible candidate can “WALK-IN FOR INTERVIEW AT DEFENCE LABORATORY, RATANADA PALACE, JODHPUR-342 011 (RAJASTHAN) AT 10:00 HRS ON THE DATE MENTIONED ABOVE." The suitable candidates will be recruited for a period of two years.

DRDO JRF recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational requirement: Applicants must possess a postgraduate degree (MSc or equivalent) in the relevant stream with first division and must have passed National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by CSIR-UGC (NET), MHRD (GATE) or JEST. Engineering graduates in relevant stream with first division with NET/GATE qualification or postgraduate (ME/MTech) are also eligible.

Age limit: The maximum age must not exceed 28 years as of the date of the interview. Age relaxation of five years will be given to candidates belonging to SC, ST, and Physically Handicapped candidates and three years to OBC candidates.

DRDO JRF recruitment 2021: Documents Needed

Candidates will be required to submit complete bio-data with a recent passport size photograph affixed on the top right corner of the first page and one set of self-attested copies of all degrees/academic qualification certificates/mark sheet/experience certificate etc on the day of the interview. Here is a list of documents that they need to submit:

— Aadhar Card

— Class X mark sheet as age proof

— Class XII mark sheet

— Graduation/BE/BTech mark sheet and degree certificate

— Masters/ME/MTech mark sheet and degree certificate

— Biodata

— Recent passport size photographs

— NET certificate

DRDO JRF recruitment 2021: Salary

DRDO will offer a monthly stipend of Rs 31,000 along with HRA and medical facilities to all the selected candidates.

