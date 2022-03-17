DRDO Providing Scholarships for Girl Students, UG Selection via JEE Main, PG Through GATE Score

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has launched a undergraduate and postgraduate scholarship scheme for female students. The scholarships are available for 30 meticulous students. Out of the total, 20 is for UG students and 10 for PG students. The scholarships are for the fields of aerospace, aeronautical, space, avionics and aircraft engineering.

The selection of MTech scholarship for the first year will be on the basis of valid GATE score and on merit basis. While the first year scholarship for four year BTech course will be based on merit of valid JEE Main or as revised from time to time as per AICTE/MHRD.

Those who will get selected for scholarship for UG programme will get up to Rs 1,20,000 per year, while PG students will receive Rs 1,86,000 per year. The application window for the scholarship is already open and the last date to apply is on March 31. The applications are only accepted online by the Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) at rac.gov.in. The scheme is free from any bond obligation. Further, the final year project work must preferably be in DRDO or government lab AR and DB funded project.

DRDO Scholarship 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The scholarships are open for Indian citizens below 45 years of age at the time of the submission of the application.

Educational Qualification: Students in the first year of a BE/ME, BTech/M Tech, or BSc/MSc programme in aerospace engineering, aeronautical engineering, avionics, aircraft engineering, space engineering, or rocketry are eligible to apply. Additionally, students must be attending a government, autonomous, UGC, or AICTE-approved college. For PG courses, a minimum of 60 per cent in graduation and a GATE score are required for applying.

DRDO Scholarship 2022: How to Apply?

Step 1. Students have to go to the official website of RAC

Step 2. Fill the online applications

Step 3. Fill all the necessary certificates and grade cards that are to be submitted while applying

Step 4. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification before applying

Students should note that “once scholarship is discontinued to a candidate it will not be granted further, inspite of qualifying the eligibility in the later years," reads the notification. Further, the offer of scholarship to the selected candidates will be restricted to the number of scholarship in order of merit.

