DRDO Recruitment 2022: Application Invited for 58 Scientist posts, Salary upto Rs 1,31,100

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has notified the recruitment process for filling 58 posts of scientists across various disciplines. Applications can be made online via the official website of DRDO’s Recruitment & Assessment Centre (RAC) at rac.gov.in, on or before June 28.

“No request with respect to the change of any data submitted during the application process will be entertained after the closing of the online submission. Candidates are advised to lock the application carefully," stated the application form. Selected candidates will be liable to serve anywhere in India, including remote and field locations, depending upon the requirements of DRDO.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Total vacancies

Advertisement

Scientist C- 34 posts

Scientist D- 15 posts

Scientist E- 6 Posts

Scientist F- 3 posts

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Selection criteria

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their educational qualification, work experience and other criteria mentioned in the recruitment by a screening committee. The shortlisted candidates will then be called for a preliminary online interview and shortlisted for the final personal interview in the ratio of 12 candidates for one post.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: To be eligible for the recruitment, the candidates must possess a first-class masters or graduate degree from a recognised university by the government. Additionally, the candidates must also fulfil work experience and other eligibility requirements for their desired posts.

Age Limit: The upper age limit for the recruitment ranges from 35 to 50 years, depending upon the post. Candidates belonging to PwD, ex-servicemen and civilian central government employees have been given relaxation of up to 10 years. The maximum age shall not exceed 56 years even in case of relaxation.

Advertisement

DRDO Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1. Log on to DRDO RAC’s official website, rac.gov.in

Step 2. Create a new registration by submitting the required personal and other details

Step 3. Log in to your account and fill out the application form

Step 4. Attach the required documentation proof

Advertisement

Step 5. Pay the application fee and submit the form

Step 6. Save the acknowledgement

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Salary

As per the official notification, selected candidates for the post of scientists, will get salary upto Rs 1,31,100, as per the level 13 A. (7th CPC). Candidates can check the official notification to get other details.

Keywords: : DRDO, DRDO recruitment, DRDO jobs, government jobs, jobs

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.