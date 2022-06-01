DSEU Partners With Small Industries Development Bank of India to Offer Entrepreneurship Courses

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has partnered with Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) to extend “Mission Swavalamban" by venturing into entrepreneurial education for skilled youths and similar other initiatives to give impetus for entrepreneurial education.

SIDBI and DSEU signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to nurture aspiring youth to infuse entrepreneurship and enterprise as preferred career choice. DSEU will develop curated courses and launch multiple initiatives in partnership with SIDBI to help and guide aspirants to learn the basics of entrepreneurship and start their own micro enterprises. The MoU was signed at DSEU campus in Delhi on May 31.

While SIDBI shall facilitate through its experience in entrepreneurship promotion, credit connect and linkages with Enterprise Ecosystem, DSEU would provide customised entrepreneurship courses to skilled and aspiring youths to set up enterprises as per market demand. DSEU will also provide handholding and mentorship support to youth to launch and scale up their enterprises.

Advertisement

On this occasion Sivasubramanian Ramann, Chairman and Managing Director of SIDBI said, “We are poised to be an ever-strong enterprising nation. In order to further strengthen the nations enterprise eco system, Sidbi intends to join hands with academic/specialized institutions / universities to take entrepreneurship course leading to job creator in making. Transitioning youth dreams into enterprise shall be mainstay of such collaborations. This structured initiative will lend impetus to the culture of entrepreneurship. We envision that by attending such focused course, a skilled person who aspires to become an entrepreneur, shall get hands-on experience for setting up enterprise."

Prof Neharika Vohra, Vice Chancellor, Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University expressed joy at the signing of MoU with SIDBI and said that “this partnership with SIDBI shall lead to many innovative paradigms in the entrepreneurship ecosystem. We endeavor to build processes and systems with the support of SIDBI to enable young entrepreneurs, especially women entrepreneurs for ease of doing business in the city. The idea is to work on mindsets and building agencies rather than simply supporting them with a seed fund."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.