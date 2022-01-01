DSSSB 2022 Recruitment Exam Calendar Out, Vacancy for 871 posts Apply at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on Wednesday released the recruitment notification for filling up the vacancy for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) for Civil, Electrical, Assistant Engineer (AE) for Civil, Electrical, and Section Officer (SO) Electrical. Candidates who want to appear for the DSSSB 2022 recruitment examination can start applying from January 1 and till January 10. Candidates can also visit the official website, i.e., dsssb.delhi.gov.in to cross-check all the important information before applying.

Once the application link is active the candidates can start applying for the recruitment exam. The exams are scheduled to be held in the upcoming year 2022 most likely in March. As per reports, more than 871 tentative vacancies shall be filled through this recruitment drive. However, applicants must note that the dates mentioned are tentative and may change in the future according to some unavoidable circumstances.

>DSSSB 2022: Total vacancies

Junior Engineer (Civil) - 594

Junior Engineer (Electrical) - 115

Section Officer (Electrical) - 1

Assistant Engineer (Electrical) - 10

Assistant Engineer (Civil) - 151

DSSSB 2022: How to download DSSSB Exam schedule

Step 1. Go to official website - dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the link - application/pdf Tentative Calendar for DSSSB Exams during year 2022 Combined Exams , Size : 894.74 KB’ available on the home page.

Step 3. A new window will open where you get the PDF of the DSSSB Exam Calendar 2022.

Step 4. Download DSSSB Exam Calendar 2022 and save the same for future reference.

Step 5. Alternatively you can download the DSSSB Exam Calendar 2022 also with the direct link given below.

>DSSSB 2022: Eligibility

To apply for the position the candidates should have diploma in Civil/Electrical Engineering from a recognised institution. Additionally, they should have AE - B.E/B.Tech in Civil/Electrical Engineering from a recognised Institution. The selection process for the DSSSB JE posts will be done on the basis of Tier 1 Exam

and Tier 2 Exam.

