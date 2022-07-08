DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Exam Schedule Released for 1,046 Vacancies of Engineer, Manager

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the exam date sheet for the posts of manager, assistant engineer, deputy manager, and bacteriologist. The exams will be held on August 6, 12, 31, and September 7, according to the official notification. The board will administer the examinations for various posts online, via a computer-based test. Those who have registered themselves for the exams can check the date sheet on the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The CBT exam for the post of deputy manager (traffic) is due to be conducted on August 6 and August 12. The test for the post of manager (electrical) will be conducted on August 6. While the exam for the bacteriologist posts will be held on August 12. The combined examination for assistant engineer (civil) posts will be conducted on August 31 and September 7.

The ongoing recruitment aims to fill a total of 1,046 vacancies. DSSSB exams for the post of JE, SO civil, JE, SO electrical, legal assistant, assistant law officer, and AE electrical concluded successfully in June.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: When Will You Get Admit Cards?

The name of the examination centre, as well as the date and timing of the exam, will be mentioned on the admit cards, however, information regarding the release of admit cards is still awaited. Detailed instructions for online examination and the process to download the e-admit cards will be soon shared by the board. It is recommended that examinees pay regular visits to the official portal of DSSSB, in order to stay updated.

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board was formed on the 50th Independence of India. The board has been incorporated with the purpose of recruiting capable, competent, highly skilled individuals by conducting written tests, professional tests and personal interviews wherever as desired, reads the official website.

