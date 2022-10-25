DU 2nd Merit List Date and Time: When to Expect Second Cut-off for Delhi University

DU 2nd Merit List Date and Time: The last date to pay the fee for admission under round 1 of the Delhi University merit list will be concluding today, October 25. Now, those who have not been able to get a seat at all or not of their preference under the first list will have options under the second list.

As per the schedule released by the University of Delhi, the display of vacant seats, if any, shall be at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Subsequently, the candidates who have taken the admission in CSAS Round–I can opt for “Upgrade" and re-ordering their Higher Preferences from 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 26, 2022 to 04:59 P.M. Thursday, October 27, 2022.

As per the schedule released at beginning of the admission process, the second merit list will be released on October 30 after which students will have a chance to book a seat. If any seats are left vacant, thrid list will be released on November 10 and spot allocations will be done on November 17 and 22, based on seats left vacant.

Advertisement

So far, under the first round, over 72,800 candidates have accepted the college and course allotted to them, however, only around 24,000 have only submitted their fees till Saturday 8 pm. If a candidate doesn’t pay the fee and book the seat within the deadline, the same will be available in the second list.

The number of seats across DU colleges is 70,000, but the varsity has allocated extra seats in unreserved (OBC-NCL and EWS) and reserved (SC, ST and PWBD) categories in the first list, taking the number to 80,164.

Under DU admissions, there are 79 UG programmes across 67 colleges, departments, and centres. The programmes include 206 combinations of BA courses.

This is the first time that DU is releasing cut-offs or merit lists based on CUET scores. Earlier, it used to be based on class 12 marks. CUET-based admissions had faced backlash from DU teachers who claimed that it could be a pro-upper class move and could be against those who studied in regional languages.

Read all the Latest Education News here