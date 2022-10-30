DU 2nd Merit List Today for UG Admissions on du.ac.in

Delhi University has announce the second round of the seat allocation list for admission to undergraduate programmes on Sunday, varsity officials said. Candidates who have applied for in Round 2 of the DU Admission process will be able to check their DU Second merit list. Candidates will now be able to check the merit list on the official website – du.ac.in and on the official CSAS portal on admission.uod.ac.in.

The DU 2nd Merit list was released today, October 30, and it is anticipated that these open seats would be filled soon after. For DU Admissions 2022, there were a total of 70,000 places available in undergraduate programmes.

The allotted seats for candidates in the second round will be open for two days till November 1, the university had earlier said. As many as 59,100 candidates secured admission in Delhi University’s first round of seat allocations. Following the conclusion of the first round of allocation, the university displayed vacant seats for the second round.

The candidates were given two days window to opt for an upgrade and reorder their preferences. Nearly 60 per cent of them have opted for an upgrade to their higher ’programme+college combination’ preference, a varsity official said Thursday.

More than 25 per cent of the 59,100 candidates have frozen their seats, the official added “Based on the availability of the seats, the university will declare CSAS Round-II on 05:00 P.M. Sunday, October 30, 2022. For the Second Round of allocations, the candidates should accept the allocated seat from 10:00 A.M. Monday, October 31, 2022, to 04:59 P.M. Tuesday, November 01," a senior varsity official said.

In the first round, the university allocated 80,164 seats across various categories. The number of seats across DU colleges is 70,000, but the varsity has allocated extra seats in unreserved (OBC-NCL and EWS) and reserved (SC, ST and PWBD) categories in the first list, taking the number to 80,164. Over 72,800 candidates, out of 80,164, accepted the college and course allotted to them.

