DU 3rd Cut-Off LIVE Updates: Delhi University Commerce, Science, Arts Cut-off Today

DU 3rd Cut-Off LIVE Updates: Admission process under the third list to start from Monday - October 18.

New Delhi // Updated: October 16, 2021, 12:49 IST
DU 3rd Cut-Off LIVE Updates: The University of Delhi (DU) will release its third cut-off list today for admission to undergraduate courses. Despite high cut-offs, the university has received record-high admissions under the first two cut-offs. Even in the third list, the marks needed for admissions to top colleges are unlikely to see a major dip. Read More

DU to release third cut-off today

The University of Delhi (DU) will release the third cut-off list for admission to its undergraduate courses today. The list will be available at admissions.uod.ac.in as well as at respective colleges.

Those who match the cut-off can seek admissions in the respective course or college from Monday onwards.

