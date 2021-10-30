Home » News » education-career » DU 4th Cut-off: Admissions Closed at Most Top Colleges, Cut-off Still High for Rest

DU 4th Cut-off: Admissions Closed at Most Top Colleges, Cut-off Still High for Rest

DU 4th cut off released at du.ac.in (Representational Image)
DU 4th cut off released at du.ac.in (Representational Image)

DU 4th cut off list 2021 released at du.ac.in. The admission process is to start from Monday. Check the list of courses available and marks needed for admissions.

Education and Careers Desk| News18.com
New Delhi // Updated: October 30, 2021, 18:32 IST

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the fourth cut-off list for admissions to various undergraduate courses. Even under the fourth list, the cut-off is over 90% for most available courses. Most of the top colleges under the varsity have already closed admissions. Students who score marks equal to or more than the cut-off will be eligible to seek admission against the particular course. This year the admission process has gone online.

>BSc (Hons) Electronics

Acharya Narendra Dev College - 90.33%

Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Science - 88.33%

Hansraj College - 96%

Rajdhani College - 89.30%

Sri Aurobindo College - 88.66%

Sri Vevnketeswara College - 93.33%

>BSc (H) Botany

Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences - 90.66%

Deshbhandu College - 89.66%

Dyal Singh College - 90.33%

Gargi College - 93%

Shivaji College - 91%

Sri Venketeswara College - 93%

Zakir Husain Delhi College - 90.50%

>BSc Chemistry

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College - 95%

Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Science - 92.33%

Daulat Ram College - 95.66%

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College - 95%

Deshbandhu College - 93%

Dyal Singh College - 94%

Gargi College - 94.66%

Hansraj College - 96%

Kalindi College - 92%

Kirori Mal College - 96%

Maitreyi College - 94%

Motilal Nehru College - 94%

Rajdhani College - 92%

Ramjas College - 95.66%

Shivaji College - 93%

Shyam Lal College - 93%

Swami Shardhanand College - 91%

Zakir Hussain Delhi College - 91%

>BA (H) Economics

Aryabhhatta College - 96.50%

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College - 98.25%

Daulat Ram College - 97.75%

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce - 97.50%

Deshbandhu College - 96.25%

Gargi College - 97.75%

Hansraj College - 98.75%

Janki Devi Memorial College - 96%

Kamala Nehru College - 97.75%

Kirori Mal College - 98.50%

Maitreyi College - 97.26%

Miranda House - 98.75%

Ramjas College - 98.50%

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College - 97.50%

Shvaji College - 96.75%

Shyam Lal College (evening ) - 94%

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce - 97.75%

Zakir Husain Delhi College - 97.25%

>BA (H) English

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College - 97%

College of Vocational Studies - 95.75%

Daulat Ram College - 96.50%

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce - 96.25%

Deshbandhu College - 94%

Gargi College - 96.75%

Indraprastha College for Women - 96.75%

Janki Devi Memorial College - 93.50%

Kamala Nehru College - 95.75%

Kirori Mal College - 97.50%

Lakshmibai College - 94%

Maitreyi College - 96%

Rajdhani College - 94%

Ram Lal Anand College - 94.75%

Ramanujan College - 95%

Ramajas College - 97.25%

Satyawati College - 94%

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College - 96%

Shivaji College - 95%

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College - 97%

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College - 96.50%

Sri Venketeswara college - 97.25%

Swami Shardhanand College - 90%

>BSc (Hons) Physics

Acharya Narendra Dev College - 95.66%

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College - 95.66%

>BSc (Hons) Zoology

Acharya Narendra Dev College - 93.33%

>BSc Physical Science with Chemistry

Acharya Narendra Dev College - 90.33%

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College - 95%

>BSc Physical Science with Computer Science

Acharya Narendra Dev College  - 92.66%

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College - 95.66%

Daulat Ram College - 96.66%

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College - 96%

Dyal Singh College - 95.50%

Keshav Mahavidyalaya - 96%

Ramanujan College - 94.50%

Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Science for Women - 93%

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce - 95.50%

>BSc (Hons) Computer Science

Aryabhatta College - 96%

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College - 95.50%

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College - 96%

Dyal Singh College - 95.50%

Keshav Mahavidyalaya - 96%

Ramanujan College - 94.50%

Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied

Sciences for Women - 93%

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce - 95.50%

>BSc (Hons) Mathematics

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College - 96.50%

>BSc Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College - 88.33%

first published: October 30, 2021, 17:03 IST