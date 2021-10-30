DU 4th Cut-off: Admissions Closed at Most Top Colleges, Cut-off Still High for Rest

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the fourth cut-off list for admissions to various undergraduate courses. Even under the fourth list, the cut-off is over 90% for most available courses. Most of the top colleges under the varsity have already closed admissions. Students who score marks equal to or more than the cut-off will be eligible to seek admission against the particular course. This year the admission process has gone online.
>BSc (Hons) Electronics
Acharya Narendra Dev College - 90.33%
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Science - 88.33%
Hansraj College - 96%
Rajdhani College - 89.30%
Sri Aurobindo College - 88.66%
Sri Vevnketeswara College - 93.33%
>BSc (H) Botany
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences - 90.66%
Deshbhandu College - 89.66%
Dyal Singh College - 90.33%
Gargi College - 93%
Shivaji College - 91%
Sri Venketeswara College - 93%
Zakir Husain Delhi College - 90.50%
>BSc Chemistry
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College - 95%
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Science - 92.33%
Daulat Ram College - 95.66%
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College - 95%
Deshbandhu College - 93%
Dyal Singh College - 94%
Gargi College - 94.66%
Hansraj College - 96%
Kalindi College - 92%
Kirori Mal College - 96%
Maitreyi College - 94%
Motilal Nehru College - 94%
Rajdhani College - 92%
Ramjas College - 95.66%
Shivaji College - 93%
Shyam Lal College - 93%
Swami Shardhanand College - 91%
Zakir Hussain Delhi College - 91%
>BA (H) Economics
Aryabhhatta College - 96.50%
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College - 98.25%
Daulat Ram College - 97.75%
Delhi College of Arts and Commerce - 97.50%
Deshbandhu College - 96.25%
Gargi College - 97.75%
Hansraj College - 98.75%
Janki Devi Memorial College - 96%
Kamala Nehru College - 97.75%
Kirori Mal College - 98.50%
Maitreyi College - 97.26%
Miranda House - 98.75%
Ramjas College - 98.50%
Shaheed Bhagat Singh College - 97.50%
Shvaji College - 96.75%
Shyam Lal College (evening ) - 94%
Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce - 97.75%
Zakir Husain Delhi College - 97.25%
>BA (H) English
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College - 97%
College of Vocational Studies - 95.75%
Daulat Ram College - 96.50%
Delhi College of Arts and Commerce - 96.25%
Deshbandhu College - 94%
Gargi College - 96.75%
Indraprastha College for Women - 96.75%
Janki Devi Memorial College - 93.50%
Kamala Nehru College - 95.75%
Kirori Mal College - 97.50%
Lakshmibai College - 94%
Maitreyi College - 96%
Rajdhani College - 94%
Ram Lal Anand College - 94.75%
Ramanujan College - 95%
Ramajas College - 97.25%
Satyawati College - 94%
Shaheed Bhagat Singh College - 96%
Shivaji College - 95%
Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College - 97%
Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College - 96.50%
Sri Venketeswara college - 97.25%
Swami Shardhanand College - 90%
>BSc (Hons) Physics
Acharya Narendra Dev College - 95.66%
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College - 95.66%
>BSc (Hons) Zoology
Acharya Narendra Dev College - 93.33%
>BSc Physical Science with Chemistry
Acharya Narendra Dev College - 90.33%
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College - 95%
>BSc Physical Science with Computer Science
Acharya Narendra Dev College - 92.66%
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College - 95.66%
Daulat Ram College - 96.66%
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College - 96%
Dyal Singh College - 95.50%
Keshav Mahavidyalaya - 96%
Ramanujan College - 94.50%
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Science for Women - 93%
Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce - 95.50%
>BSc (Hons) Computer Science
Aryabhatta College - 96%
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College - 95.50%
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College - 96%
Dyal Singh College - 95.50%
Keshav Mahavidyalaya - 96%
Ramanujan College - 94.50%
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied
Sciences for Women - 93%
Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce - 95.50%
>BSc (Hons) Mathematics
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College - 96.50%
>BSc Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College - 88.33%
