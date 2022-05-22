DU Academic Council Member Alleges 'irregularities' in Kalandi College, Seeks Inquiry

A member of Delhi University’s Academic Council has written to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh and Kalindi College’s governing body alleging “misappropriation of public funds, illegalities and irregularities" by its principal and administration. Naveen Gaur, the elected member of DU’s Academic Council, called for a free, fair, impartial and time-bound public enquiry into the functioning of the Kalindi college administration and into the conduct of its officiating Principal Prof. Naina Hasija.

In the letter to Yogesh Singh and Ravi Gupta, the chairman of Kalindi College’s governing body, on Friday, Gaur talked about a “litany of serious complaints against the misappropriation of public funds, misuse of position, and continuous irregularities being performed by the officiating principal of Kalindi College". “It is in sheer violation of rules and provisions, intentionally, deliberately and purposefully," Gaur said. The college’s officiating principal, Hasija, refused to comment on the matter when .

