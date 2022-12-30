DU Admission 2022: Special Spot Round 2 Seat Allocation List Released on admission.uod.ac.in

Delhi University (DU) has released the second allocation list for the DU special spots round of admission for undergraduate (UG) programs for certain shortlisted colleges. Candidates who had applied for the special spot round can check their seat allotment status online at admission.uod.ac.in.

Following the shortlisting in the DU UG special spot second allocation, candidates can give their acceptance till 11 PM on December 30. The DU special seat allotment list 2022 will consist of the candidates’ names, courses, categories, and subcategory

As per the instructions, after the candidates accept their seats, colleges will scrutinize the applications of the selected candidates and approve all the documents of the students. The document verification will start on December 30 and end on December 31. Candidates will have to pay the admission charges before the deadline.

Advertisement

DU second seat allotment list: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official site at ugadmission.uod.ac.in or du.ac.in.

Step 2: Check the Latest Notification section, on the homepage

Step 3: In this, candidates will find the “Special Spot Round Link".

Step 4: Search by entering the application number or name and save it for future reference.

For the first special spot admission round, the time to accept student seats was given from 10 am on December 22 to 4.59 pm on December 23. For the special spot round for DU UG 2022, applicants can’t upgrade or cancel their enrolment.

Advertisement

Read | DU Admissions 2022: DU Special Spot Round Vacant Seats Released, Check Complete Schedule

DU conducted the spot admission rounds for filling vacant seats after the general process. The varsity declared the seat allotment 2022 for the second spot admission round on December 2. Previously, DU published the second seat allotment for ECA, CW, and sports categories on November 25 after the first spot allotment list on November 23.

Advertisement

DU announced that the admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate programs for the academic year 2022-23 will end on December 31.

Read all the Latest Education News here