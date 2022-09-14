DU Admissions 2022: BCom, BA Political Science, English (Hons) Most Highly Regarded Courses; Report

Delhi University (DU) consistently grabs attention for its extremely high cut-offs during the admissions season. Nonetheless, it is still one of the most popular options for recent high school graduates. B.Com (Hons), B.A. (Hons) Political Science, and B.A. (Hons) English are some of the undergraduate programmes that Delhi University has seen the most demand for over the years based on their high cut-offs and large enrolments.

The prominence of DU stems from the fact that some of the humanities, commerce and science courses offered by DU are among the most sought-after in the country, and other central universities do not offer the same selection. The B.Com (Hons) programme saw the most admissions in 2021, with 8755 admissions across 54 colleges. Following that were B.Com (7672), B.A. (Hons), Political Science (4279), B.A. (Hons) English (3015), and B.A. (Hons) History (2975). There were respectively 43, 45, 46, and 43 colleges that offered these courses.

Given the high demand for the B.Com (Hons) programme, cut-offs are high in DU. This year around 15 colleges set 99 per cent as the course’s first cut-off. The course’s cut-off score was 100 per cent, set by the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC).

The popularity of DU is largely a result of its location, which offers better infrastructure and research facilities than other central and state universities. Due to the dearth of research and infrastructure resources at their state and central universities, students are migrating in massive numbers to DU.

According to a report in Indian Express, Hena Singh, Miranda House’s associate professor of Political Science, explained that BA (Hons) Political Science papers on constitutional democracy, India’s foreign policy, and public administration cover a good portion of the UPSC general studies paper. As a result, it emerges as the best option for civil service aspirants.

