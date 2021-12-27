DU Admissions 2022: CUCET or DUET, Know Difference Between Both Entrance Exams

The University of Delhi (DU) at a meeting held on December 17, has decided to conduct an entrance exam for admissions to its undergraduate courses from 2022. The admissions will be either through the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) or the Delhi University Common Entrance Test (DUCET). So what exactly is the difference between the two entrance exams?

While DUET is exclusively for those wanting admissions to DU, CUCET, as the name suggests is a national level entrance including several central universities. DU conducts DUET for admissions not only to its UG but also PG, MPhil, and PhD programmes.

DUET

Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) is an online entrance exam featuring multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The written entrance test is held for a duration of two hours consisting of 100 questions. For each correct answer, candidates will be awarded four marks, and for each wrong answer, a negative marking of one mark will be given. The entrance covers quantitative ability, reasoning, analysing ability, English, and general awareness.

CUCET

The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) was proposed under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It is a common entrance test for admissions to UG courses but is yet to be launched by the government. It is expected to feature questions from math and science to history and civics. The exam pattern is expected to consist of general knowledge and logical reasoning questions. As per the NEP 2020, it will focus on building aptitude rather than academics.

A DU official had earlier stated that if the varsity implements CUCET, it will give 50 per cent weightage to the entrance exam and the remaining 50 per cent weightage to class 12 board exam marks as per the existing ‘best of four’ cut-off systems.

DU has been mulling the possibility of an entrance exam for admissions to its various courses which are currently conducted through merit-based cut-off. It was proposed to consider CUCET as a mode of entrance in 2021 as well, however, since the past year but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the plan got postponed. This comes after DU has recorded 100 per cent cut-off to some of its top courses provided by its affiliated colleges, which in turn had led to several students missing on getting a seat at the university.

