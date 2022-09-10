DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University to Launch UG Admission Portal on Sept 12

The Delhi University will commence launch the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for admissions to undergraduate courses on Monday, September 12, officials have said. This year, the university is taking admission on the basis of the scores in Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022, and not the class 12 ‘best of four’ marks.

Admission to DU through the CSAS will be conducted in three phases — submission of the CSAS 2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission. The CUET score will be required in the second phase of the process, which can only take place once the CUET results have been announced.

For the application process, a candidate will be required to select the programmes in which they want to take admission. Thereafter, they will have to confirm the programme-specific CUET-UG merit score for all the selected programmes. In the third phase, a merit list will be issued and seats will be allocated on its basis.

DU was originally expected to launch the portal by the last week of August. It had earlier announced that it will soon launch its application process for admission to the UG courses, and had asked the candidates to ensure that their documents and certificates are ready by August 31. The University Grants Commission (UGC) had in March announced that it will be mandatory for all central universities to admit students through the CUET.

The CUET 2022 concluded on September 8 and the results are scheduled to be released by September 15. It was initially scheduled to be held in six phases and conclude on August 20. The delay in the completion of CUET-UG resulted in a delay in the admission process at the university. The provisional answer key of CUET 2022 was released on September 9.

