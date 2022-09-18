DU Admissions 2022: First Cut-off List Date by October 10

Delhi University (DU) admissions for the academic year 2022–2023 have begun concurrently with the release of the CUET UG Result 2022. As per the official statement, the first cut-off list, for which scores of students are anxiously waiting will be released on October 10, 2022.

The DU university colleges, such as Lady Shri Ram College, Hansraj College, SRCC, Ramjas College, Kirori Mal College, Ramanujan College, Jesus and Mary College, Deshbandhu College, and other will release the DU 2022 first cut off list on the official website of the Delhi University.

Also Read: DU Admissions: How Will Merit List be Calculated, Delhi University Explains

Advertisement

Like previous year, the DU 1st cutoff 2022 is predicted to be as high as 99.37 percent. Candidates who meet the initial cut off can submit an application for admission to Delhi University.

The DU first cut off list will be used to determine admission to Delhi University colleges. Additionally, by the deadline, the applicants must pay the admission cost. The DU seat allotment list is created after taking into account the total number of applicants, the programme applied for, CUET marks, the number of available seats, and other factors.

It is important to note that this year, CUET scores rather than Class 12 results will be used to determine admission to DU. The university has already launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022 application portal to ease the on the official website on September 12.

Admission through the Common Seat Allocation System will be conducted in three phases — submission of the CSAS-2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission.

Approximately 70,000 seats in 91 affiliated universities are available each year through the DU admissions procedure 2022. Candidates will only be taken into consideration if they have achieved the DU first cut off 2022 marks for any undergraduate programme in their desired college.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here