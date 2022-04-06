DU Admissions 2022: No Cut-off, How to Get a Seat in Delhi University

With the introduction of the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 for undergraduate admissions in all central universities across the country, high cut-offs in Delhi University (DU) will soon be a thing of the past now. The university will be adopting CUET for its UG admissions come academic session 2022-23. The practice of admissions through cut-off based on class 12 board marks will be discontinued. So, what will the new admission process at DU look like?

Candidates can appear for CUET only in subjects that they have studied in class 12. Candidates with gap years will also be eligible to appear for CUET and those who switch streams will not face any disadvantage in the admission process. DU’s website will be running illustrative examples to simplify the admission and application process for candidates.

Advertisement

Also read| CUET 2022 Applications from Today, Know How to Apply for Admission to Top Colleges

Delhi University Admission Policy 2022-23

Releasing DU’s admission policy for the new academic year, varsity’s vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh called CUET a ‘landmark’ policy and stated that all UG admissions except those for the School of Open Learning and the National Collegiate Women’s Education Board will be done through the entrance exam. Even candidates seeking admission to supernumerary seats need to appear for CUET.

The varsity will conduct an e-counselling for the allotment of seats to candidates based on their performance in CUET. The counselling will be done for 30 more students than the actual capacity so that even if cancellation happens, the seats remain on par.

Advertisement

For admission in 50 percent of seats reserved in minority colleges, 85 percent weightage will be given to a candidate’s score in CUET, whereas the remaining 15 percent will be decided by the colleges. For the 50 percent open seats in such minority institutes, admissions will be only based on the CUET score.

CUET 2022: Exam Pattern

Advertisement

The common entrance exam will be divided into three sections where section one will be a language test ascertaining a candidate’s reading comprehension, vocabulary and other things in a language of their selection from the available pool of 13. The section also consists of an optional test in one foreign language.

Read| CUET 2022: More Disruption for Students or Equal Opportunities for State Boards, Experts Divided on CUCET

Advertisement

Candidates need to score a minimum of 30 percent marks in section I to be eligible for admission to DU. Section II of CUET will consist of a total of 27 domain-specific subjects of which a candidate can choose a maximum of 6. The third and final section of the entrance exam will test the candidate’s general knowledge and analytical skill. Those intending to take admission in BA (Hons) Economics course at DU must choose Mathematic as one of the domain-specific subjects in section II of the entrance test.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.