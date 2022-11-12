DU Admissions 2022: Students Who Already Got Seats Can Change Colleges, Here's How

Delhi University would release the third round of seat allocation tomorrow. Therefore, students who got seats in the first two lists can still upgrade their college preferences. DU will again provide a window to upgrade college and programme preferences for undergraduate programme admission.

Delhi University has released the DU 2nd merit list 2022 on October 31. The first DU 2022 merit list was published in online mode at the official website of DU CSAS on October 19.

The university will display vacant seats following the conclusion of the third round of the Central Seat Allocation System. Thereafter, the candidates can opt to upgrade their allotted seats.

Advertisement

In order to upgrade college and course preference candidates need to visit the DU CSAS portal- ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Choosing the ‘upgrade’ option means that the candidate consents to consideration of an offer of admission to a programme + college combination of their higher preference in the subsequent round.

A candidate who opts for ‘upgrade’ can also reorder the programme+college combinations that were higher in preference than the allocated one.

Candidates who choose the upgrade option should note that the programme and college combination for which they previously applied will never be given to them in any following DU seat allocation process. Furthermore, the college and programme preferences that were less in the preference order in which the candidate had previously taken admission will never be given to the candidate again. A candidate who gets upgraded will have to accept the upgraded seat and complete the admission procedures.

Read | DU Admissions: Third Allotment List Releasing on November 13, Check Details

Advertisement

The candidates who wish to continue with their allocated seats and desire to continue with it should submit a ‘freeze’ request through their dashboard. On selecting ‘freeze’, the candidate will not be allowed to opt for ‘upgrade.’ If a candidate neither opts for upgrade nor ‘freeze’, the admission taken by him/her will be retained and he/she will not be considered for upgrade.

Delhi University has a total of 70,000 seats, of which 15,550 seats were filled in the second round of seat allocation, 9,626 were upgraded from the seats allotted to them in the first list, while 3,806 admissions were done afresh.

Read all the Latest Education News here