DU Admissions 2022 via CUCET, Class 12 Marks Still Relevant: Know Merit Formulae

The University of Delhi (DU) is all set to do away with its traditional practice of admitting students in undergraduate courses through cut-offs based on class 12 marks. Now, the varsity like other central universities will admit students based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET). This, however, will not mean an end on the race for high marks in class 12 board exams.

The Delhi University Academic Council in its meeting on March 17 decided that aspirants need to score a minimum of 40 per cent in their class 12 board exams to be eligible for appearing for the entrance test to the varsity.

The AC also agreed on 17 domain-specific subjects for the entrance test depending on the availability of courses in the university. A common entrance test for higher education was proposed in the New Education Policy after which UGC formed a high-level committee for framing the guidelines of this test. However, it could not be implemented last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning from academic 2022-23, all admission to central universities is set to be taken based on the entrance test which will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The application for CUCET is likely to begin in April.

As per a report in The Print, the question paper for this entrance exam will be divided into three broad sections. The first of which will be a language test based on reading comprehension, verbal ability and grammar, and other topics. Candidates will have to choose one from the pool of 13 available languages that include Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. The second section will have questions from four domain subjects depending upon the course in which the candidate is applying into.

The third part will have questions testing the candidate’s general knowledge, awareness of current affairs, logical reasoning among other abilities. The third will also have an optional subpart of an additional language testing candidate’s knowledge in one of the 13 languages like French, Spanish, German, Konkani, Bodo, Nepali, Persian, Italian, Tibetan, or Japanese.

As part of the NEP 2020, DU will allow the students to change their streams of study. Students will be required to appear in the CUET only for the subjects they have passed in class 12.

While DU has largely agreed on all the guidelines for CUET, there may be some exceptions. For example, the CUET guidelines suggest that students need to specify their minor and major subject in the third semester of the course, however, in the case of DU, the specification will have to be made in the first semester. Additionally, the DU vice-chancellor will reserve the right to make cosmetics changes to the admission process if needed.

