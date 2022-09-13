DU Admissions 2022: 'Best of Four' Marks Still Relevant to Get Delhi University Seats, Here's How

Candidates willing to take admission to Delhi University will have to apply through Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022, the application process of which has already begun. This is the first time that the DU is enrolling students based on CUET marks, however, the importance of class 12 marks or the age-old best of four rule is not over. While applying, candidates will also have to submit their marks in all the subjects in which they have passed class 12. If there is a merit tie, then the class 12 marks will be the basis for breaking it.

As per the earlier admission criteria, the ‘best of four’ marks in class 12 of each student were used to calculate and create the merit list. For this year, students only need to clear class 12 to appear for CUET. The DU cut-offs, however, faced ire after the merit list of DU’s various colleges reached 100 per cent cut off in the last couple of years. Despite Delhi University’s claims to “stabilize" cut-offs as many as nine courses demanded a minimum of 100% marks to offer admissions.

While the best of four is still required for admissions CUET 2022, it will now be used only for the tie-breaking process. As per the official notice, class 12 will be used for breaking a tie, if any. The student with the highest percentage of aggregate marks in the best 3 subjects of class 12 will be considered first followed by a higher percentage of aggregate marks in the best 4 subjects of class 12, the top 5 subjects of class 12 include the higher percentage of aggregate marks and the age of the candidate.

DUET v/s CUET

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) which is an online entrance exam featuring multiple-choice questions (MCQs). It is mainly held for PG admissions. The written entrance test is held for a duration of two hours consisting of 100 questions. For each correct answer, candidates will be awarded four marks, and for each wrong answer, a negative marking of one mark will be given. The entrance covers quantitative ability, reasoning, analyzing ability, English, and general awareness.

