DU Admissions: Around 10,000 Seats Left, Special Cut off List Today

Delhi University (DU) will be releasing the special cutoff list today, October 25. The list will be released by the colleges according to the availability of seats in various courses. Students will be allowed to apply to a single course and college under the special cutoff list. Aspiring students must also note that under the special list, they will not be permitted to change colleges and courses as cutoffs drop in subsequent lists.

The payment portal for the third cut off list closed at 5 pm on Saturday and 60,155 seats out of a total of 70,000 seats are already taken. As many as 1,70,696 students had applied to different colleges under the first three lists of DU.

DU guidelines state that students who have already taken admission in the first three lists will not be eligible to apply under the special cut off list. According to a report by The Times of India, a senior university official said that the special cutoff will be the last declared cutoff of the respective programme and college. Explaining the rule, the official said that if, for example, the cut off for BA (H) political science was 99 per cent initially at a certain college and it did not announce the second and third cut offs for the course, but later seats went vacant, then the special cutoff for BA (H) political science in the college will be 99 per cent.

In the special cut-off, most of the courses are likely to remain closed for the unreserved category, however, for the unreserved category, it is likely to remain open, Manish Kansal, the admission convener at the Hindu College had told PTI.

The fourth and fifth cutoff lists will be declared after the special cutoff list is released today. There might also be a special drive after the declaration of the fifth list, however that depends on the availability of seats.

