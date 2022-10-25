DU Admissions: Delhi University NCWEB 1st Cut-off List Out, Highest at 95% in BCom Programme

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the first cut-off list of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB). Candidates can check the cut-off list on the official website of the board at ncweb.du.ac.in. The admission process against the first cut-off list will begin from October 26 and go on till October 28.

The highest cut-off for the BCom programme is 95 per cent at Jesus and Mary College, and Miranda House, followed by Hansraj College and Maitreyi College at 94. For BA programme, the highest cut off is 94 per cent for BA (Economics + Political Science) at Miranda House, followed by 93 per cent at Hansraj College. For BA (History + Political Science) programme, the cut off at Miranda House is 93 per cent, which is the highest one.

DU NCWEB Admissions: First Cut off List

BCom Programme

Jesus and Mary College, Miranda House - 95

Maitreyi College, Mata Sundri College, Hansraj College - 94

Deen Dayal Upadhay College, JDM College, SPM College, Lakshmi Bai College - 93

BA Programme (Economics + Pol Sc)

Jesus and Mary College, Miranda House - 94

Hanraj College, Maitreyi College - 93

DDU, JDM, Lakshmibai, SPM - 92

BA Programme (History + Pol Sc)

Jesus and Mary College, Miranda House - 93

Hanraj College, Maitreyi College - 92

DDU, JDM, Lakshmibai - 91

SPM - 90

The programmes at NCWEB which includes BA, BCom for undergraduate students, and mathematics, English, Hindi, political science, history, Sanskrit, and Punjabi for postgraduate students are only for women students who have to work on weekdays and can attend the classes on weekends. At present, there are 26 designated centres for UG and one for PG students.

Meanwhile, the display of vacant seats at DU for regular UG courses against the second merit list will be announced tomorrow at 10. Candidates who have taken the admission in CSAS Round–I can opt for “Upgrade" and start re-ordering their higher preferences from tomorrow till October 27, up to 4:59 pm. The second merit list will be released on October 30 after which students will have a chance to book a seat.

