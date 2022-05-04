DU Admissions: Delhi University to Conduct Webinar on CUET Process for PwD Students

The University of Delhi (DU) is organizing its third public awareness webinar to help Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) understand the provisions, policies, and processes related to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022. The webinar will be conducted on May 6 at 4 pm.

The DU webinar will focus on the process of applying to CUET 2022, how to upload required certificates, enabling provisions offered by DU and information related to help desks in different colleges. Interested candidates can register at the official website of DU at du.ac.in.

“Several colleges have come forward to assist candidates in filling the CUET

forms. The colleges have established helpdesk centers with IT facilities on their

campuses. The candidates can visit these helpdesks on all working days to avail the facility. Details related to the college helpdesks are published on the website

admission.uod.ac.in," reads the official notice.

The admission branch of the university has also published a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) which answers several common queries and doubts regarding admissions to DU. Candidates are advised to refer to the “Helpful Resources" tab on the admission portal for tutorial videos, recordings of previous webinars, illustrative examples, and other resources, the varsity said.

The registration process for the postgraduate programmes has commenced on

April 6. Admissions to the PG courses will be done through DUET 2022. For admission to undergraduate programmes of DU, candidates will have to register at cuet.samarth.ac.in and appear for CUET.

In an earlier webinar CUET, DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh had earlier said that CUET will provide equal opportunity to candidates across the country and will be beneficial for all, said DU. In an earlier webinar, he flagged the problems with the merit-based system, which has been discontinued, saying different boards have different marking patterns which led to a disparity.

Singh said that CUET is a new system and it “provides an equal opportunity to every individual. This is for the benefit of people living in any part of the country. It is beneficial for a person from rural as well as urban areas," the DU vice-chancellor said. CUET registrations for undergraduate courses in 45 central universities commenced on April 6. It will be held in the computer-based test mode.

