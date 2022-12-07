DU Admissions: Delhi University to Release Second Merit list for PG Courses Today

The University of Delhi is set to release the second merit list for postgraduate admission today, December 7. Once published, students will be able to check the second cut-off list on the official websites, du.ac.in and admissions.uod.ac.in.

It must be noted by the students that the admission process against the second merit list will be conducted from December 8 to 10. The registration window for this merit list will be activated from 10 am on December 8 and candidates will be given time until 11:59 pm on December 9 to apply.

Colleges will verify and approve admissions for candidates who applied from 10 am on December 8 to 1 pm on December 10. Candidates have time up to 11:59 pm on December 10 to make payment to secure a seat at the prestigious varsity.

As per the official schedule, after the admissions via the second merit list is completed, the third merit list will most likely to be out on December 12 and the admission procedure for this list will end on December 15.

DU PG Admission 2022: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website, admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link to PG second admission registration process.

Step 3. Fill out the application form and upload essential documents.

Step 4. Make the payment for the application fee.

Step 5. Click the Submit button.

Step 6. Download and print the PG admission application form for future use.

Earlier, the first admission list for MA hispanic, MA Italian, MA French, MA German, MA geography, MA linguistic, and other programmes was released. In addition, the DU shared the first admission list for MSc biophysics, MSc microbiology, MSc biochemistry, MSc human development and childhood studies, and MSc resource management design application. Likewise, the second list for these courses will be published today.

This year, the university is using the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 for granting seats in postgraduate courses. However, beginning next year, the varsity will use the Common University Entrance Test (CUET- PG) for all postgraduate admissions.

