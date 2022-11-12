Home » News » education-career » DU Admissions: Despite Change in Admission Criteria, Competition Remains Strong in Top Colleges

DU Admissions: Despite Change in Admission Criteria, Competition Remains Strong in Top Colleges

The adoption of the CUET and a new admissions procedure at Delhi University may have put an end to sky-high cut-offs, but the competition for seats is still stiff

By: Education and Careers Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 12, 2022, 09:52 IST

Delhi, India

Delhi University admissions are currently on (Representative image)
Starting this year, Delhi University has begun using CUET (Common University Entrance Test) scores to enrol students in various programmes. The adoption of the CUET and a new admissions procedure at Delhi University may have put an end to sky-high cut-offs, but the competition for seats is still stiff.

DU ditched its conventional class 12 ‘best of four’ marks cut-off criteria this year. In 2021, the final year of cut-off-based admissions, ten programmes across colleges set a 100 per cent cut-off. However, as per CUET scores data, against which applicants have been accepted to some of the most sought-after seats in DU, have found that competition is still fierce, reported a leading news daily.

As many as 20 unreserved seats in Hindu College’s political science honours programme — which had a cut-off of 100 per cent last year—were given to 24 applicants. The lowest CUET score used to admit a candidate to these seats is 797.82/800. In percentage terms, this would be 99.73.

The BA (hons) psychology course at Lady Shri Ram College has 25 unreserved seats and is one of 12 DU colleges that offer this programme. The lowest CUET score against which 1 of these seats has been allotted is 795.086/800 or approximately 99.38 per cent.

Due to colleges not selecting the scores as a criterion for admission, the current system differs from the cut-off system. The university has created centralised merit lists for each programme group based on CUET scores, and candidates have indicated their preferences. Based on their position on the merit list, candidates have been given the highest possible preference.

As of now, admissions to science courses continue to take place, even in the most renowned colleges, since several vacancies remain after the second round. Due to lower CUET scores in science subjects, the marks against which students are admitted to these courses are also significantly lower.

first published: November 12, 2022, 09:49 IST
last updated: November 12, 2022, 09:52 IST

