DU Admissions: Know Documents Needed, How to Reserve a Seat Against Delhi University's 1st Cut off List

Delhi University (DU) has released the first merit list for admissions to its undergraduate courses. Candidates who have registered for the admission can access the list on the official DU website at du.ac.in, using their application number. Those who have got their choice of seats can accept the same up till October 21.

Colleges will have to verify and accept the candidates online applications by October 22. The deadline for candidates to pay their admission fees is October 24. Thereafter the candidates will have to appear in person to verify the original documents as and when notified by the respective colleges.

Also read| DU 1st Merit List Released: List of Top Colleges Under Delhi University as per NIRF Ranking

Advertisement

DU admissions: Document needed

— Class 10 pass certificate

— Class 12 pass certificate

— Transfer/ migration certificate

— Recent passport size photograph of the candidate

— Scanned signature

— Category certificate, if any

— Valid government id such as Aadhar, PAN or voter card

Also read| From 30% Reservation in Seats to Simulated List, Know Changes in Delhi University Admissions

DU admissions: What’s Next

Once a seat has been allotted to a candidate in a particular round, he or she has to click on ‘accept’ within the specified date and time if they want to go ahead with the same. Those who accept the seat will have to go through a document verification round. The college will either ‘approve’ or ‘reject’ the provisionally allocated seat of the candidate.

Advertisement

If a candidate doesn’t accept the seat, s/he will no longer be allowed to take part in the subsequent round of allocations. “Only the candidates who are admitted to a Program in a College will be able to opt for upgradation in subsequent round/s," reads the official statement. The upgrade option will not be available for a candidate who has been offered his/her first preferences. Candidates whose seats have been approved will have to pay the admission fee to reserve the seat.

Approximately 70,000 seats in 91 affiliated universities are available each year through the DU admissions procedure 2022. Candidates will only be taken into consideration if they have achieved the DU first cut-off 2022 marks for any undergraduate programme in their desired college. DU had released the simulated list on October 14, and the deadline to change preferences was scheduled by Sunday, October 16, at 5 pm.

Advertisement

Earlier, the merit list was supposed to release on October 18 but later deferred after the Supreme Court said that it will hear a plea by St Stephen’s College against Delhi HC’s decision of not allowing the DU college to conduct interviews, along with CUET score for admissions to its UG courses. This is the first time, DU released the cut off based on the Common University Entrance Test. Meanwhile, if there is a tie-breaker, it will be done via class 12 marks.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here